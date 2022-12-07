OSS Wins Multi-Million-Dollar AI Transportable Program with Leading 5G Cellular Provider

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has won a multi-year, multi-million-dollar program with a Fortune 50 cellular provider to supply OSS transportable compute and storage hardware for a mobile 5G AI application.



The deployment will involve installing OSS SDS rugged servers in service vehicles operating in more than 100 cities nationwide. The vehicles will use onboard 5G antennas to gather and characterize data real-time in the field, and then transport the data back to a service hub where it is uploaded to the cloud and combined with other data sets.

“This leading 5G cellular provider chose OSS because of our technology leadership and long history of delivering rugged compute and storage solutions for transportable applications, particularly those involving high-speed data recording,” stated OSS CEO, David Raun. “We anticipate a long-term relationship developing under this commercial program win and it leading to other opportunities with this marquee customer.”

The planned deployment will leverage OSS’s unique AI transportable edge technology consisting of an OSS Gen 4 PCIe® SDS-3U GPU-accelerated server mounted in a vehicle equipment rack. The SDS will be powered by the latest AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series Processors and 16 NVMe drives—an ideal configuration for high-speed NVMe data acquisition and recording.

The system features the first server class, dual socket AMD EPYC platform ruggedized for harsh edge environments, and will be air cooled inside the vehicle.

Each SDS-3U system will be capable of ingesting, recording and storing up to 256 terabytes of raw 5G RF data signals onto high-speed NVMe SSDs encased in two easily removable, encrypted drive packs.

OSS’s proprietary high-speed PCIe Gen 4 switched interconnect will transport the data to the compute processors for real-time, in-vehicle signal analysis using the latest AI deep learning frameworks. For uploading the massive amount of collected data to the cloud, the drive packs can be easily removed and transported to OSS SDS servers installed in ground stations with high-bandwidth Internet connections.

“This 5G cellular signal capture and analysis application is a perfect example of our strength in the AI Transportable segment of edge computing which requires the highest performance in challenging mobile environments,” added Raun. “Our rugged SDS server demonstrates how we continue to push the boundaries of high-performance edge computing, where speed, security and reliability are the most critical factors for AI transportable applications.”



OSS SDS-3U gives users the flexibility to choose encrypting data on the move using optional OSS Ion Accelerator 6.x SAN and NAS software or encrypting data at rest using NVMe self-encrypting drives. The servers are ideally suited for field applications, where they can be housed in highly ruggedized mobile containers, shelters or vehicles. These mobile or field locations can then support end-to-end AI workflows and on-the-spot decision making without the need to access a remote centralized datacenter for processing.

SDS options include up to 16 PCIe 4.0, FIPS 140-2 encryption compliant U.2 NVMe™ SSD drives, up to four of the latest Gen 4 GPUs, and high-speed Network Adapters or SmartNICs. These components enable the system to deliver unprecedented acceleration, security and flexibility for AI, data analytics and high-performance edge computing. Altogether, the system represents the highest performance, most secure FIPS 140-2 solution required by today’s government and enterprise AI edge applications.

OSS expects initial deliveries of the mobile 5G AI system to begin before the end of this year, with deployments continuing through 2026.

OSS is focused on the fastest growing segment of the edge computing market, AI Transportables. According to MarketsandMarkets , the global edge computing market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17.8% to reach $101.3 billion by 2027.

OSS AI Transportables, Gen 4 and GPU accelerated server solutions can be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com or +1 (877) 438-2724.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays, and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.



OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the volume of sales to this customer, the number of cities of the deployment, the fitness of the 3U-SDS for a truck or van application, or the performance of third-party, AMD EPYC, and NVMe products in mobile data recording applications. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

