North America Silica Sand Market Report, Size, Price Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities 2022-2027

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "North America Silica Sand Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the North America silica sand market size reached US$ 5.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2022-2027. Silica sand, alternatively known as white sand or quartz sand, represents granular materials made up of around 95% silicon dioxide and less than 0.6% iron oxide. They are mostly formed by the breakdown of quartz particles in the presence of air and water. Silica sand variants are extremely durable elastomeric and compression-resistant, and elastomeric. Consequently, they find extensive applications across numerous sectors in North America, including glass, chemicals, filtration, foundry, abrasives, pains and coating finishing, oil and gas, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding construction industry and the increasing need for silica sand in manufacturing several building materials are among the key factors driving the North America silica sand market. Moreover, the escalating product usage in the manufacturing of fiberglass, owing to its multiple mechanical benefits, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the inflating demand for the product to offer grain strength and refractoriness in glass-based automobile components and the introduction of advanced nanotechnology in flat glass are also positively influencing the regional market. In line with this, the launch of solar control glazing in building glass and the elevating adoption of glass-based solar panels and photovoltaic modules are further augmenting the market across the region. Besides this, the growing product employment in hydraulic fracturing in oil and gas production activities and the rising requirement in water treatment plants, on account of its advantageous features, such as high porosity, desired gravity, and excellent acid solubility are expected to propel the North America silica sand market over the forecasted period.

North America Silica Sand Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the North America silica sand market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Badger Mining Corporation

• Capital Sand Company, Inc.

• Covia Holdings Corporation

• Eagle Materials, Inc.

• Hi-Crush, Inc.

• Liberty Materials, Inc.

• Manley Bros. of Indiana, Inc.

• Short Mountain Silica (Subsidiary of Thiele Kaolin Company)

• Signal Peak Silica

• Source Energy Services

• Superior Silica Sand LLC

• U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the North America silica sand market based on end use and country.

Breakup by End Use:

• Hydraulic Fracturing

• Glass Industry

• Foundry

• Filtration

• Abrasives

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• United States

• Canada

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

