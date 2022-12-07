Workwear Market Outlook and New Business Opportunity Analysis | Market to hit $ 52,556.64Mn by 2028 | GAGR at 6+%

The Insight Partner

Workwear Market is driven by increased number of industrial accidents in various industries, such as construction, oil & gas, and mining

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new research study, titled "Workwear Market to Forecast 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Category, End Use, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 45,743.96 million by 2028 from US$ 30,400.65 million in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the workwear market during the forecast period.

Increasing cases of occupational injuries, an increase in the number of surgeries and occupational deaths, high demand for safety apparel, growing expenditure on work safety by end users, such as oil and gas, food, automotive, and the presence of major market players, are some of the prominent factors propelling the workwear market growth in North America. In addition, stringent government regulations in the region regarding the safety of working professionals in factories and on-site workers, coupled with penalties for non-compliance with the standards, augmented the adoption of workwear. The rise in demand for industrial workwear, mainly from oil & gas, chemical, construction, healthcare, and other industries, is fueling the workwear market growth in the region.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Workwear Market at

- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029507/

Workwear Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Some players operating in the market are Carhartt, Inc.; Aramark; Alisco Group; Alexandra; 3M; A. LAFONT SAS; Fristads Kansas Group; Hultafors Group; and Lakeland Industries, Inc. These companies are emphasizing on new product launches and geographical expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide. These companies have a widespread global presence, which provides them to serve a large set of customers from all over the world and subsequently increases their market share. These market players are highly focused on launching new products and expanding their product range in specialty portfolios.

Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The growth of the workwear market is directly influenced by the increasing demand from emerging economies across the globe. Emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, are experiencing rapid development in various industrial sectors such as construction, chemicals, healthcare, and mining. Governments of these emerging economies are increasing their focus on infrastructure development. For instance, in November 2021, India, the US, Israel, and the UAE established a new quadrilateral economic forum to focus on infrastructure development projects and strengthen bilateral cooperation. Such government initiatives will likely fuel the demand for workwear in the region over the next few years.

Further, the rise in infrastructure projects in developing countries, such as Tuban Olefin Complex Development Project (Indonesia), Singapore Deep Tunnel Sewerage System, and Shenzhong Link (China), are further fueling the demand for workwear to ensure workers’ safety. Such demand from emerging economies is expected to open immense growth avenues for the workwear market players during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00029507



Workwear Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the workwear market is segmented into topwear, bottomwear, and coveralls. The topwear segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. The growth of the corporate sector is a major driving factor for the topwear segment as internal policies allow an employer to set dress codes that the employees are required to follow. Moreover, the growing awareness of employee safety in all end-use industries has increased the demand for topwear. In the healthcare industry, nurses, doctors, and other staff usually come in contact with many bodily fluids and disease-causing germs. The use of antibacterial aprons and scrubs can protect healthcare staff and patients. Hence, such antibacterial, stain-free topwear has high demand in the healthcare sector.

Based on category, the workwear market is segmented into men, women, and unisex. The women segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Workwear has become essential to people's lifestyles, particularly for women. Strong growth of the corporate sector across the globe and work safety awareness, combined with a rise in occupational injuries, are increasing the demand for workwear among women. The growing number of working women population is aiding the workwear market growth in the women segment.

Based on end use, the workwear market is segmented into construction, oil and gas, healthcare, chemicals, and others. The healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The healthcare industry is one of the prominent end users of workwear. According to the 2021 report of the WHO, approximately 27 million men and women comprise the global nursing and midwifery workforce. There is a global shortage of workforce in the healthcare industry. Many healthcare centers are offering job opportunities. Hence, the rising need for a workforce in the healthcare sector, followed by recruitment, is projected to surge the demand for workwear.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the government regulatory bodies, such as World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN High Level Commission on Health Employment and Economic Growth (UHC), are focusing on investments in education and job creation in the healthcare sector to achieve the goals of improved health outcomes, global health security, and inclusive economic growth. Hence, the rising investment in healthcare workforces is driving the workwear market worldwide.

Order a Copy of Workwear Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2028 Research Report at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029507/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

