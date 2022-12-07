Specialty Sorbents Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1456 Million in 2028

The Specialty Sorbents Market is expected to reach US$ 1456 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.27% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Specialty Sorbents Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/601/specialty-sorbents-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Specialty Sorbents Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The extensive use of sorbents in industries, such as petroleum & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage.

Increasing investment in municipal and industrial infrastructure in the developing economies along with the expanding global construction industry.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Specialty Sorbents Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Material Type (Carbon Black, Chitosan, and Engineered Nanomaterials),

(Carbon Black, Chitosan, and Engineered Nanomaterials), By Application Type (Air Separation & Drying, Petroleum & Gas Industry, Consumer Goods, Water Treatment, and Others),

(Air Separation & Drying, Petroleum & Gas Industry, Consumer Goods, Water Treatment, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Specialty Sorbents Market Insights

Market Trends by Material Type

The market is segmented as carbon black, chitosan, and engineered nanomaterials. The chitosan segment dominated the market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period as well. Engineered nanomaterials are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to upcoming technological advancements in the field of nanotechnology.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as air separation & drying, petroleum & gas industry, consumer goods, water treatment, and others. Water treatment is expected to remain the dominant application for specialty sorbents during the forecast period, owing to rising concern towards water and wastewater treatment and increased spending towards municipal and industrial infrastructure in emerging economies to meet freshwater scarcity.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific dominated the market for specialty sorbents and is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Substantial economic development in the region along with increased spending towards municipal and industrial infrastructure are the major factors that have led to the dominance of Asia-Pacific in the global specialty sorbents market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Specialty Sorbents Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/601/specialty-sorbents-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Arkema SA

Axens SA

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Clariant AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Graver Technologies LLC

Haycarb PLC

Honeywell UOP

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Specialty Sorbents Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176