Stryker declares a $0.75 per share quarterly dividend

/EIN News/ -- Kalamazoo, Michigan, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share payable January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022, representing an increase of  7.9% versus the prior year and previous quarter.  

“We remain confident in our growth outlook, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment”, said Kevin Lobo, Chair & CEO.  “Consequently, we are proceeding with a steady increase in our dividend to $0.75 per share, reflecting 7.9% growth”.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 100 million patients annually.  More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com 

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com


