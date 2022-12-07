Home Decor Market Report, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Competitive Analysis 2022-2027

Home Decor Market Trends

Rapid urbanization and globalization are one of the primary factors driving the home décor market growth.

SHERIDAN , WY, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Home Decor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global home decor market size reached a value of US$ 682 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 898.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2022-2027.

Home décor refers to aesthetic components that are used to make a home visually appealing. It effectively portrays the client’s lifestyle by using artistic accessories and furnishings to provide a more pleasant and aesthetic appeal to the apartment. Some common home décor items include furniture, quoted wall hangers, wooden wall shelves, tealight candle holders, showpieces, scented candles, key holders, flower vases, and decorative mirror stickers. These products can be customized using handcrafting and machine-based processes to efficiently design internal and external spaces. Besides this, it also comprises home textiles, such as dining, bath, kitchen room, bedroom, and living room textiles and laminated floor coverings.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-decorative-materials-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization and globalization are one of the primary factors driving the home décor market growth. This is further supported by the inflating consumer per capita income and the rising remodeling, construction, and renovating activities in residential and commercial spaces. Moreover, the increasing environmental awareness among consumers has surged the demand for eco-friendly products, which, in turn, is accelerating the market growth. Additionally, the rising internet penetration, the shifting consumer reliance on smartphones, and the easy availability of home décor products in online retail stores are bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the shifting population from rural to urban areas and the growing middle-class population are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Home Decor Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the home decor market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key Players Include:

• Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

• Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

• Forbo Holding AG

• Herman Miller Inc.

• Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

• Kimball International Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Mannington Mills Inc.

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Hanssem Co., Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Springs Window Fashions LLC

• Suofeiya Home Collection Co. Ltd.

• Samson Holding Ltd

• Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

• Sophia Home

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Home Furniture

• Home Textiles

• Flooring

• Wall Decor

• Lighting

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Home Decor Stores

• Gift Shops

• Direct to Consumer

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Ask Analyst For Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1122&flag=E

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Related Reports:

Burn Care Market

On-Call Scheduling Software Market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.