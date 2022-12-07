At CAGR of 28+%, Software Defined Security Market to Witness High Growth of $40.73Bn by 2028-The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

Software Defined Security Market-Industry Size, Share, Segmentation, Global Statistics, Trends, Demand, Key players, and 2028 Future Insights

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent industry trends & research study on "Global Software Defined Security Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Industry Trends and Forecast 2028 highlights various industry aspects like component, deployment, application, end Use, and new product launches. The software-defined security market is projected to grow from US$ 7.13 billion in 2021 to US$ 40.73 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% from 2022 to 2028. This report provides analysis of top players in all regions with industry size, growth, technology, market insights, demand, trend, key statistics and industry forecasts to 2028. The competitive landscape view in Software Defined Security Industry, mergers & acquisitions, research, new technologies & upcoming Software Defined Security companies are profiled.



Key Takeaways:

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR in the software-defined security market during the forecast period.

Asia recorded a 15% increase in DNS attacks in 2021, and these attacks incurred the cost of US$ 908,140 in 2021, compared to US$ 792,840 in 2020.

According to the Global DNS Threat report by EfficientIP, India witnessed the highest number of DNS attacks in 2021.

The proliferation of e-commerce, growing awareness of data protection, trend of bringing your own device (BYOD), and acceptance of managed security measures, contributing to the growth of software-defined security market. Several nations have issued strict guidelines for cybersecurity.

Based on component, the software-defined security market is segmented into solution and service. Th solution segment is further segmented into security software, control automation and orchestration solution, security compliance and policy management, and performance management and reporting. The service segment is further bifurcated into professional services and managed services.



Growth Drivers:

The Software Defined Security Market size is driven by rise in the volume of confidential data being generated and a surge in cybercrime activities.

Key Players in the Software Defined Security Market Include:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

EMC Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

......



In software-defined security market ecosystem, organizations extensively use software-defined security solutions because they offer speedier operations, real-time virus updates, and cost-effectiveness. With rising digitization, the use of cloud technology has grown dramatically over time, necessitating the development of more secure and cost-effective security solutions, boost the demand for software-defined security market. Furthermore, in the software-defined security market, in recent years, many companies have adopted business apps, BYOD guidelines and choose-your-own-device (CYOD) trends, and other technologies to make flexible work arrangements and extract higher employee output. The subsequently growing concerns about the integrity and confidentiality of organizational data bolster the demand for software-defined security market.

In the software-defined security market, North America is characterized by the presence of well-developed countries, a robust industrial base, and high technology adoption. The presence of fast-growing economies and surging implementation of automation, propelling the adoption of advanced security solutions, are among the prime factors driving the growth of the software-defined security market in North America. Inventory planning, demand planning, and supply planning are among the key areas wherein software-defined security is required in the region.



Scope of Report:

The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Software Defined Security market. The Global Software Defined Security market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

More Valuable Insights on Software Defined Security Market

The study divulges compelling insights on the global Software Defined Security market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Based on component, the software-defined security market is segmented into solution and service. Th solution segment is further segmented into security software, control automation and orchestration solution, security compliance and policy management, and performance management and reporting. The service segment is further bifurcated into professional services and managed services.

Based on deployment, the software-defined security market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis of application, the software-defined security market is segmented into network monitoring, intrusion detection, firewall control, content filtering and malware detection, and others.

On the basis of end user, the software-defined security market is segmented as IT & telecom service provider, cloud service provider, BFSI, government, and others.

Key Questions Covered in the Software Defined Security Market Report

What will be the demand outlook for the Software Defined Security market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the Software Defined Security market?

Which region will lead the growth in the global Software Defined Security market during 2022-2028?

What is the projected market valuation of the Software Defined Security market in 2028?

Which are the factors driving the Software Defined Security during 2022-2028?

Which vertical will generate maximum revenue in the global Software Defined Security market?



