Blood Group Typing Market Report by Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Trends, and Global Forecast- 2028 | Zion
The global blood group typing market size was worth USD 2,954.90 mn in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 5,093.63 mn by 2028. with a CAGR of approx 9.50 %
North America dominates the global blood group typing market with the availability of favorable reimbursement policies and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood group typing market is segregated based on product & service, technique, test type, end-use, and region. By product & service, the market is divided into consumables, instruments, and services. Among these, the instruments segment dominates the market. By technique, the market is classified into PCR-based & microarray techniques, assay-based techniques, massively parallel sequencing techniques, and other techniques. Over the forecast period, the assay-based techniques segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate. By test type, the market is classified into antibody screening, HLA typing, cross-matching tests, ABO blood tests, and antigen typing. The antibody screening segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. Finally, by end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, blood banks, clinical laboratories, and other end users. Over the forecast period, the clinical laboratories segment is projected to grow rapidly. Key players functioning in the global blood group typing market include Grifols, S.A., Immucor, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, In., Rapid Labs, Quotient, Ltd., Novacyt Group , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc BAG Healthcare GmbH , Day medical SA, DIAGAST, and AXO Science
— Zion Market Research
Browse the full “Blood Group Typing Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments, Services) by Technique (PCR-based and Microarray Techniques, Assay-based Techniques, Massively Parallel Sequencing Techniques, and Other Techniques), by Test Type(Antibody Screening, HLA Typing, Cross-matching Tests, ABO Blood Tests, and Antigen Typing), by End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks, Clinical Laboratories, and Other End Users) and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/blood-group-typing-market
Recent developments:
In April 2022, Grifols, a global pioneer in plasma-derived medicines, announced that it had acquired 100% of the equity capital of Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG. With the acquisition of Biotest AG, which is owned by Grifols and Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG, the company has accelerated and expanded its product range, improved patient access to plasma medicines, and has a private network of Europe's largest plasma facilities. 87 places) can now be operated and increase business and margin expansion
In March 2022, a new study published in the journal PLOS Genetics first revealed a causal relationship between blood group and the severity of COVID-19. Using an analytical technique called Mendel randomization, researchers investigated the association between gene mutations that regulate blood protein levels and the outcome of COVID-19 disease. Early in the epidemic, doctors began tracking the relationship between the severity of COVID-19 and the patient's blood type.
In February 2022, Grifols announced a partnership with Endpoint Health, Inc. Grifols is a pharmaceutical company focused on solving pressing problems in immune-responsive critical care to commercialize and develop antithrombin III (AT-III) drugs for the treatment of sepsis.
Global Blood Group Typing Market Overview
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to rapidly increase over the predicted period due to the prevalence of chronic diseases requiring blood typing for effective treatment and the number of victims of trauma & accidents that require immediate blood and as a result, are expected to experience a favorable growth rate in blood transfusion.
The blood group type market consists the sales of blood group test products and related services by companies (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide blood group test data from specific tests. A blood type test is for the identification of a person's blood type and is done to ensure that they can safely donate or receive a blood transfusion. The main types of blood grouping are antibody screening, cross-matching, ABO testing, antigen typing, and human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing. Leading healthcare and biotechnology companies involved in this industry are focused on developing new products and technologies for analyzing blood groups at the molecular level. Moreover, companies are increasingly focusing on developing products that enable efficient workload management of blood tests which is anticipated to boost the market expansion during the forecast period.
The increasing number of accident and trauma victims is one of the main drivers of the growth of the global blood group typing market. Scientists are also involved in various research activities to develop sensitive donor screening tests to detect emerging infectious diseases in blood donations. This increase in government initiatives related to blood safety can be recognized as a key driver of the blood group typing market. However, inadequate blood supply infrastructure, lack of awareness & skilled professionals, and the risk of infectious diseases such as hepatitis B & HIV will impede market growth over the coming years. Major market opportunities for blood group typing are presented by companies focused on developing new and improved methods for analyzing blood samples at the molecular level.
Blood Group Typing Market: Growth Drivers
Growing number of transfusion and blood donation drives the growth of the market
The increasing number of blood donations and transfusions will drive the global blood group typing market growth during the forecast period. Various nonprofits, government agencies, and other authorities have emphasized the importance of blood donations and blood transfusions. They are raising awareness through various campaigns, which are estimated to spur the market expansion.
Blood Group Typing Market: Restrains
Lack of skilled practitioners and awareness of blood donation benefits will hamper the blood group typing market growth.
Lack of awareness and lack of qualified & trained professionals can lead to misleading blood transfusions, reduced sales of blood bank reagents, and ultimately hinder the growth of the blood group typing market. Lack of awareness of the health benefits of blood donations, such as reducing the risk of cancer & heart attack and improving liver health, is anticipated to hinder market growth. Moreover, inadequate blood supply infrastructure and the risk of infectious diseases such as hepatitis B & HIV can hamper the market growth in the coming years.
Key Insights
The global blood group typing market was projected at approximately USD 2,954.90 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 5093.63 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 9.50 percent over the forecast period.
Increased demand for blood and blood products is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.
The lack of medical facilities can hinder market growth in the coming years.
The growth of the hospital segment is due to the growing awareness and importance of blood donations and the increasing number of blood donations.
North America will continue to dominate the market over the forecast period due to reimbursement for multiple surgeries and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases.
