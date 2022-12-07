Medaro Mining Continues Progress in Quebec with the Completion of Work Program on its Darlin Lithium Property

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (“Medaro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of Phase 1 exploration fieldwork program (the “Program”) on its Darlin Lithium Property (the “Property”) located in Val-d’Or, Quebec, Canada. The work included airborne and ground geophysical surveys, soil and rock sampling, and diamond drilling.



Program Description

The Program was comprised of soil and rock sampling and geological mapping, aimed at sampling, mapping and identifying a group of pegmatites for their potential to host lithium mineralization. 21.83-line kilometres of ground magnetic and VLF geophysical survey was also completed as part of this work program. A high-resolution helicopter borne magnetic geophysical survey was also flown on combined Darlin and Rapide properties claims which will be reported separately in detail.

A total of eight diamond drill holes were drilled with a cumulative drilling of 1,286 metres NQ size core, out which two holes were abandoned at shallow depths of 27m and 33m respectively due to difficult ground conditions. The drill holes intersected several pegmatites with varying widths and lithologies. All exploration data is being compiled and will be reported as soon as available.

All rock, soil and drill core samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories (“ACTLABS”), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7. Drill core was logged and sampled at a core shack facility located in St-Dominique du Rosaire.

Michael Mulberry, CEO of Medaro stated that, “The recent, successful option of the Superb Lake property in Ontario enables Medaro to focus its exploration efforts solely in the province of Quebec and streamlines the company’s efforts. Being able to easily move from property to property and use centralized equipment makes Medaro more efficient and assists with timely mobilization and completion of exploration work in the future. I commend efforts of our exploration team to successfully complete the work program on Darlin in a timely manner. The results will help the Company to plan 2023 work program for moving the project forward”.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Company

The Company is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. and holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; Darlin, Rapide and the CYR South lithium properties in Quebec; and Yurichson Uranium property in the Athabasca basin Saskatchewan. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

For more information, investors should review the Company’s filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

