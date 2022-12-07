Nutrition Lipid Market Growing awareness in emerging economies provides opportunity for the market growth

Nutrition Lipid Market is expected to reach US$ 16,429.6 Mn by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nutrition lipid market accounted to US$ 7,443.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 16,429.6 Mn by 2027.

Under application segment, the dietary supplements and Nutraceutical is the leading segment. Lipid plays an important role in the absorption of essential vitamins such as A, D, and E, energy storage, and cell signaling. It has wide applications in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries. The dietary supplements and nutraceutical segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the demand for better nutritional value in daily diet. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, intake of dietary supplements as products which contain dietary ingredient such as vitamin, mineral, and others enables better ingestion. The dietary supplements are expected at reducing the risk of chronic diseases and improve the nutritional value in daily diet. The composition of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals improves overall health. As consumers around the globe are more aware of the benefits offered by dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, it is expected to increase the demand of the global nutrition lipid market.

The market for nutrition lipid is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the nutrition lipid market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Neptune wellness solutions Inc, Nordic, Naturals, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Pelagia AS, Pharma Marine AS, and Polaris among others.

Chronic diseases are swiftly increasing worldwide. Nearly half of chronic disease deaths are attributable to cardiovascular diseases. However, obesity and diabetes are also affecting a large proportion of the population. Several factors have progressed in the prevention of chronic diseases such as low fat intake, healthy diet, etc. Omega 3, a type of nutrition lipid, is swiftly becoming an essential tool in mainstream medicine. Omega 3 has health benefits for every age group. They protect against chronic disease such as asthma, cancer, arthritis, etc. and other major diseases. Omega-3 tune down the body’s infection and help prevent chronic diseases. Also, a lower ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 is more appropriate to reduce the risk of numerous chronic diseases and have become epidemics in most western societies.

Therefore, Nutrition Lipid has emerged as a premium substitute for Portland cement for the building and construction industry. Rising awareness of chronic diseases and growing use of omega 3 in the pharmaceutical industry coupled with rising R&D activities across the globe is boosting the market. Furthermore, the growing consumption of enhanced medication is anticipated to drive the demand for omega 3-based products across the globe over the forecast period.

A healthy diet helps to protect against malnourishment and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Keeping salt consumption to less than 5 gram per day helps to avoid hypertension, and lessens the risk of heart disease in the adult population. World Health Organization (WHO) member states have agreed to lessen the global population’s consumption of salt by 30% by 2025 also they agreed on to stop the growth in diabetes and obesity in 2025. Nutrition Lipid is important to require in the daily diet for proper metabolism and functionality of the body. The nutrition lipid is comprised of different types of fats with precise benefits and functionality of the human body. However, nutrition lipid is also used in animal feed and pet food formulas to surge lipid contain by the products from the livestock and surges pet health. The nutrition lipid market is anticipated to grow due to the supplementary diet by the urban population across the globe. The nutrition lipid market is evolving due to the increased awareness about the advantages of a healthy diet among consumers.

The nutrition lipid market is emerging owing to increased awareness about the advantages of a healthy diet among the consumers and growing health concerns. The rising innovation, such as functional foods, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements, are creating growth opportunities for nutrition lipid in emerging economies. The growing infant and women nutrition markets in emerging region such as the Asia Pacific and Africa. The liberalization of foreign direct investments in the food sector are the main factors that generate opportunities for the global nutrition lipid market. Moreover, rising demand for supplements & functional foods together with growing disposable income in Asia and Africa region is expected to boost the nutrition lipid market growth over the forecast period. Also, the demand for infant foods containing omega-3 is growing in emerging regions. There is a growing awareness of the benefits of omega-3 in terms of healthy infant growth among parents in these regions. Thus, these factors are propelled to create opportunities in the market.

