Sleep Apnea Devices Market to Garner US$ 8,305.3 million in 2025

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing use of oral appliances, availability of wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic devices for sleep apnea are major factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies for CPAP devices in developed regions such as Europe also fuels the market growth. In Germany, nearly 60% of CPAP treatment costs are reimbursed with the patient paying a small amount out of pocket.

The global Sleep Apnea Devices market is calculated to account for US$ 8,305.3 Mn by 2025 as compared to US$ 5,731.3 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Rising prevalence of sleep apnea, increasing use of oral appliances and rising geriatric population are the major drivers for the growth of the market. As per the American Sleep Apnea Association, in 2017, 22 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea. Additionally, nearly 80% of the cases of moderate and severe obstructive sleep apnea undiagnosed. Furthermore, new product development by various market players accelerates the market growth. For instance, in September, 2016, SomnoMed Limited, received FDA approval for its product “SomnoDent Alpha”. Additionally, In April 2016, BMC launched Polypro sleep monitoring device which is a home sleep testing device and portable PSG. The product is easily accessible in sleep labs because of the mobile application of Polypro. These developments in the market are likely to boost the market growth.

The players operating in the market for sleep apnea devices across the globe include ResMed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel, Braebon Medical Corporation, Compumedics Limited, BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, SomnoMed Limited, Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG, Devilbiss Healthcare LLC and others.

The sleep apnea devices market is segmented on the basis of diagnostics devices, therapeutic devices and end-users. Based on diagnostic devices, global sleep apnea devices market is segmented as polysomnography devices, respiratory polygraphs, actigraphy systems and single-channel screening (oximeters) devices. The polysomnography devices segment has the largest market share among the diagnostics devices. Based on therapeutic devices, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into facial interfaces, Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (ASV), Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, oxygen concentrators, airway clearance systems, oral appliances and accessories. Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices has the largest market share among the therapeutic device segment. Based on end user, the global sleep apnea devices market is segmented into hospitals and home. The hospital segment has the largest market share among the end user segment. Geographically, the market for Sleep Apnea Devices is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America (S&CAM).

