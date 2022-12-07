Change of Command Ceremony and Retirement Ceremony for Admiral Charles A. Richard, USSTRATCOM LeMay Command & Control Facility Atrium, 900 SAC Boulevard, OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE
News Provided By
December 07, 2022, 07:33 GMT
Friday, December 9, 2022 - 10:00am
You just read:
Change of Command Ceremony and Retirement Ceremony for Admiral Charles A. Richard, USSTRATCOM LeMay Command & Control Facility Atrium, 900 SAC Boulevard, OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE
News Provided By
December 07, 2022, 07:33 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Change of Command Ceremony and Retirement Ceremony for Admiral Charles A. Richard, USSTRATCOM LeMay Command & Control ...View All Stories From This Source