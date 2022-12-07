Plant Genomics Market 2022 Latest Innovations, Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities by 2028
Global Plant Genomics Market To Reach USD 12 Billion By 2028 With A CAGR Of 8.3%
As per Zion Market Research, the global plant genomics market in 2019 was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2019 is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to surpass USD 12 billion by 2028. The conservation of genetic resources and rising application of genomics in plant breeding are methods that are getting the focus of many researchers all over the world and are boosting the development of the market. The major players in the global plant genomics market comprise Illumina, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, and NRGene.
— Prakash Torase
Molecular Engineering Segment Expected To Be The Quickest-Developing Segment During The Forecast Period In The Plant Genomics Market
The molecular engineering section in the plant genomics market is expected to be the quickest-developing section. MAS (marker-assisted selection) is the most extensively adopted procedure in molecular breeding by major breeding bodies, primarily for crop applications. Molecular plant engineering techs have been adopted rapidly by developed nations such as France, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK, which mutually have a higher rate of adoption. This indicates that this tech has immense developmental potential in developing nations on a commercial scale.
Herbicide Tolerance Segment Expected To Be The Leading Segment During The Forecast Period In The Plant Genomics Market
The herbicide tolerance section is expected to hold the biggest share of the global plant genomics market in the years to come, as per industry experts from Zion Market Research. Herbicide tolerance and disease resistance are traits that have been on demand, due to the rising example of regulations against crop protection chemicals and early germination pest attacks.
Rising Demand For Enhanced Varieties In Plants To Boost The Development Plant Genomics Market In The Asia Pacific Region
The major players in different nations of the Asia Pacific area are aiming on squarely their investments toward R&D in biotechnology on crops of high commercial value and food crops to lower poverty and to cater to the rising food demand, specifically among resource-deprived farming households. With the acceptance of modern plant breeding methods, new cultivars of crop can be designed to make sure high productivity of crop. In addition to this, major strategies such as the adoption of enhanced plant tech in the Asia Pacific region by the leading contenders guarantee food security all over the world amongst the end-users. Moreover, the governments in different nations of the area are encouraging firms to adopt these techniques by spending in agricultural biotechnology R&D.
Market Analysis and Insights Global Plant Genomics Market
The plant genomics market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Zion Market Research report on plant genomics market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the prospects for using novel Dna sequencing technologies is escalating the growth of plant genomics market.
Methods of plant genomics are referred to as the genetic resource preservation and a range of application of genomics in the plant breeding are getting attention of professional researchers.
The global plant genomics market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Molecular engineering
Genetic engineering
By Trait
Yield improvement
Disease resistance
Herbicide tolerance
Others (insect resistance and abiotic stress tolerance)
By Objective
Extraction
Sequencing
Genotyping
Gene expression
Marker-assisted selection (MAS)
GMO-trait purity testing
By Application
Cereals & grains
Oilseeds & pulses
Fruits & vegetables
Others (sugar crops, ornamentals, and alfalfa)
By Region
North America
U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
