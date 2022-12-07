Sanction Scanner is named a Regtech100 company

Sanction Scanner Regtech100 List 2023

We are very happy to have been selected for RegTech100. As an actor in the compliance industry, we are proud of our role in the fight against financial crime and supporting companies on this journey.”
— Fatih Coşkun, Sanction Scanner’s Founder & CEO
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanction Scanner, an artificial intelligence-driven compliance software that offers AML solutions to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, is recognized today amongst the Regtech100 list for 2023.

The sixth annual RegTech100 list is now live for 2023. Entering its sixth year, the list compiles the world’s most pioneering businesses in the regulatory technology market that is helping financial institutions deal with the most pressing compliance and risk management challenges.

According to RegTech Analyst director of research Mariyan Dimitrov, “With the rapid changes in regulatory frameworks, working habits and customer expectations, compliance and regulatory technology continue to be a growing area of investment for financial institutions as they streamline their operations. The RegTech100 list helps senior executives get a better ROI on that spending by highlighting the leading companies in areas such as onboarding, risk management, fraud prevention, and information security.”

Sanction Scanner is awarded a place on the list with its compliance solutions powered by the latest technology. The company offers AML Screening for customers and transactions, AML Transaction Monitoring, KYC-KYB, and 360° Customer Risk Assessment solutions to many institutions globally. With a focus on customer satisfaction, aiming to be a problem solver, and facilitating compliance with the regulation, Sanction Scanner goals to help customers combat financial.

Sanction Scanner is an anti-money laundering solutions provider established in 2019. We aimed to provide cost-efficient AML solutions that all-size businesses can use. Today, we are happy to serve in more than 40 countries with global AML solutions. The principal goal of Sanction Scanner is, to fight financial crimes. With our solutions, companies know their clients, monitor transactions, and check adverse media data. As we know, financial crimes destroy the economy and cause human trafficking, drug trafficking, and terrorist funding. With Sanction Scanner Software, your company won’t let it do that. Join our family today, and together we create a better world without black money.

