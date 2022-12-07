Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Analysis To 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- Per the research report published by MarketDataForecast, the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market is expected to grow from USD 780 million in 2022 to USD 1.32 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.94% from 2022 to 2027.
Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is a minimally invasive procedure offering efficient valve replacement compared to open-heart surgery by replacing improper functioning aortic valves. They are also referred to as cardiovascular devices benefiting high-risk patients suffering from severe aortic stenosis, degeneration, & regurgitation by replacing old and damaged valves. TAVR devices are generally made up of Nitinol or stainless steel) and valve leaflet, which is performed during different surgery methods, some of which are mentioned transcranial Implantation (through the femoral vein), transfemoral implantation (through the femoral artery), transaortic implantation (through the top of the right chest), and transapical Implantation (through the apex of the heart), thereby, helping patients by saving their lives.
The surge in the prevalence of CVDs and aortic stenosis and the rising geriatric population are propelling the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market.
According to World Health Organization (WHO) report, 17.9 million deaths have occurred due to cardiovascular diseases. The growing frequency of patients worldwide having disorders related to cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and hypertension, new product launches, increased funding for research and development activities, and favorable reimbursement policies are fuelling the market's growth. In addition, technological improvements in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure in recent years and growing demand for minimally invasive surgery to reduce healthcare spending would also contribute to the market's growth.
Therefore, the growing geriatric population worldwide with such a high frequency of CVD requiring the adoption of TAVR is leading to the potential for market expansion.
The pandemic has led to adverse effects on the market with the incapacity to have face-to-face analysis during the pandemic. Based on symptoms and valve area, an online survey was organized in Asia, which showed a 27% reduction in case volume. On the other hand, the percentage of operators who required triage was 54% to treat patients with severe aortic stenosis. Moreover, during the view of the pandemic, the standard length of stay was reduced from an average of 4.5 to 5 days, leading to the slow adoption of TAVR.
The sample brochure of the report helps you understand the scope of the report and to evaluate the usefulness of the report to make an informed purchase decision; ask for a copy @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-market/request-sample
The high focus on technological advancements to support the surgery method segment.
The surgery method segment is further divided into Transfemoral Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation, and intracanal Implantation. The transfemoral implantation segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since it requires a short hospital stay, being a minimally invasive surgery, thereby allowing quick recovery for the patient. As a result, this has become a mostly suggested method by tutors and surgeons. On the other hand, the transapical implantation segment is forecasted to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to its advantage of providing fast recovery.
The high efficiency in treating high-risk patients supports the growth of the nitinol valve frame material segment.
The Valve Frame Material segment is divided into Nitinol, Stainless Steel, and Cobalt-Chromium. The Nitinol segment is expected to dominate the market revenue during the forecast period due to the high frequency of procedures performed by TAVR using this material.
The growth in the monitoring for AAA supports the 14mm to 18mm valve size segment.
The market by valve size is divided into 14mm to 18 mm, 18mm to 22 mm, and 22mm to 29mm, out of which the range for 14mm to 18 mm is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to a high number of minimally invasive surgeries being performed across the world.
The high adoption of TAVR to support the bovine heart tissue segment
The market by Valve Leaflets Material is divided into Bovine Heart Tissue, Cow Heart Tissue, and other Valve Leaflets Material. The bovine heart tissue segment is predicted to hold the most considerable market share during the global TAVR market forecast period due to growing awareness regarding the advantages of minimally invasive techniques, which includes less traumatic surgical experience, along with technological advancements for the invention of innovative products, as a result of growing medical tourism industry across various regions.
The growing patient count to support the hospital segment
The market by end-user is divided into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories. Due to the sufficient availability of skilled and experienced medical surgeons, and the adoption of highly advanced equipment, the hospital segment is predicted to hold the most considerable market share during the global TAVR market.
The report can be customized as per the requirements; reach us @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-market/customization
Regional Outlook of the Global TAVR Market:
The North American transcatheter aortic valve replacement market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the high adoption of technologically advanced products, mergers and acquisitions, and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the countries such as the United States and Canada are contributing to the growth of the market, due to which it is expected to hold a CAGR of 21.20%.
The transcatheter aortic valve replacement market in Europe is growing due to the increasing diagnosis of endovascular disease and a large senior population suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, the FEops has received a $ 4.1 million fund for the promotion of research and development of structural heart interventions in the region to better predict and position during surgery and reduce injury risk. Also, many patients with sustainable income levels urge to pay for high-standard treatment in the region, further helping the market grow.
Analysis of Key Players in the Global TAVR Market:
Several market players are working diligently toward growth in the industry; for example, TAVR Device Hydra was launched by Sahajanand Medical Technology Pvt. Ltd. in Central Europe in late 2020, and Meril Life Sciences introduced Marvel in 2018 to provide commercial availability of transcatheter heart valves globally. Additionally, the FDA approved the LOTUS Edge Aortic valve system by Boston Scientific Corp., which helps the physicians recapture and reposition the complete valve. Further, FDA also approved the Evolut Transcatheter Aortic Valve replacement system by Medtronic Plc in 2019.
Some of the key market players of the market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic, Inc. (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), St. Jude Medical Inc. (U.S.), JenaValve Technology, Inc. (Germany), Symetis SA (Switzerland), Direct Flow Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Sorin Group (Italy), Meril Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd (India) and Braile Biomedica (Brazil).
About MarketDataForecast:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients’ needs.
Contact Us:
Market Data Forecast
Phone: +1-888-702-9626
Email: contact@marketdataforecast.com
Brian Miller
Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is a minimally invasive procedure offering efficient valve replacement compared to open-heart surgery by replacing improper functioning aortic valves. They are also referred to as cardiovascular devices benefiting high-risk patients suffering from severe aortic stenosis, degeneration, & regurgitation by replacing old and damaged valves. TAVR devices are generally made up of Nitinol or stainless steel) and valve leaflet, which is performed during different surgery methods, some of which are mentioned transcranial Implantation (through the femoral vein), transfemoral implantation (through the femoral artery), transaortic implantation (through the top of the right chest), and transapical Implantation (through the apex of the heart), thereby, helping patients by saving their lives.
The surge in the prevalence of CVDs and aortic stenosis and the rising geriatric population are propelling the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market.
According to World Health Organization (WHO) report, 17.9 million deaths have occurred due to cardiovascular diseases. The growing frequency of patients worldwide having disorders related to cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and hypertension, new product launches, increased funding for research and development activities, and favorable reimbursement policies are fuelling the market's growth. In addition, technological improvements in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure in recent years and growing demand for minimally invasive surgery to reduce healthcare spending would also contribute to the market's growth.
Therefore, the growing geriatric population worldwide with such a high frequency of CVD requiring the adoption of TAVR is leading to the potential for market expansion.
The pandemic has led to adverse effects on the market with the incapacity to have face-to-face analysis during the pandemic. Based on symptoms and valve area, an online survey was organized in Asia, which showed a 27% reduction in case volume. On the other hand, the percentage of operators who required triage was 54% to treat patients with severe aortic stenosis. Moreover, during the view of the pandemic, the standard length of stay was reduced from an average of 4.5 to 5 days, leading to the slow adoption of TAVR.
The sample brochure of the report helps you understand the scope of the report and to evaluate the usefulness of the report to make an informed purchase decision; ask for a copy @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-market/request-sample
The high focus on technological advancements to support the surgery method segment.
The surgery method segment is further divided into Transfemoral Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation, and intracanal Implantation. The transfemoral implantation segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since it requires a short hospital stay, being a minimally invasive surgery, thereby allowing quick recovery for the patient. As a result, this has become a mostly suggested method by tutors and surgeons. On the other hand, the transapical implantation segment is forecasted to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to its advantage of providing fast recovery.
The high efficiency in treating high-risk patients supports the growth of the nitinol valve frame material segment.
The Valve Frame Material segment is divided into Nitinol, Stainless Steel, and Cobalt-Chromium. The Nitinol segment is expected to dominate the market revenue during the forecast period due to the high frequency of procedures performed by TAVR using this material.
The growth in the monitoring for AAA supports the 14mm to 18mm valve size segment.
The market by valve size is divided into 14mm to 18 mm, 18mm to 22 mm, and 22mm to 29mm, out of which the range for 14mm to 18 mm is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to a high number of minimally invasive surgeries being performed across the world.
The high adoption of TAVR to support the bovine heart tissue segment
The market by Valve Leaflets Material is divided into Bovine Heart Tissue, Cow Heart Tissue, and other Valve Leaflets Material. The bovine heart tissue segment is predicted to hold the most considerable market share during the global TAVR market forecast period due to growing awareness regarding the advantages of minimally invasive techniques, which includes less traumatic surgical experience, along with technological advancements for the invention of innovative products, as a result of growing medical tourism industry across various regions.
The growing patient count to support the hospital segment
The market by end-user is divided into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories. Due to the sufficient availability of skilled and experienced medical surgeons, and the adoption of highly advanced equipment, the hospital segment is predicted to hold the most considerable market share during the global TAVR market.
The report can be customized as per the requirements; reach us @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-market/customization
Regional Outlook of the Global TAVR Market:
The North American transcatheter aortic valve replacement market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the high adoption of technologically advanced products, mergers and acquisitions, and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the countries such as the United States and Canada are contributing to the growth of the market, due to which it is expected to hold a CAGR of 21.20%.
The transcatheter aortic valve replacement market in Europe is growing due to the increasing diagnosis of endovascular disease and a large senior population suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, the FEops has received a $ 4.1 million fund for the promotion of research and development of structural heart interventions in the region to better predict and position during surgery and reduce injury risk. Also, many patients with sustainable income levels urge to pay for high-standard treatment in the region, further helping the market grow.
Analysis of Key Players in the Global TAVR Market:
Several market players are working diligently toward growth in the industry; for example, TAVR Device Hydra was launched by Sahajanand Medical Technology Pvt. Ltd. in Central Europe in late 2020, and Meril Life Sciences introduced Marvel in 2018 to provide commercial availability of transcatheter heart valves globally. Additionally, the FDA approved the LOTUS Edge Aortic valve system by Boston Scientific Corp., which helps the physicians recapture and reposition the complete valve. Further, FDA also approved the Evolut Transcatheter Aortic Valve replacement system by Medtronic Plc in 2019.
Some of the key market players of the market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic, Inc. (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), St. Jude Medical Inc. (U.S.), JenaValve Technology, Inc. (Germany), Symetis SA (Switzerland), Direct Flow Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Sorin Group (Italy), Meril Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd (India) and Braile Biomedica (Brazil).
About MarketDataForecast:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients’ needs.
Contact Us:
Market Data Forecast
Phone: +1-888-702-9626
Email: contact@marketdataforecast.com
Brian Miller
Market Data Forecast
+1 888-702-9626
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn