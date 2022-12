Connected Motorcycle Market Growth, Business Experts, Industry Trends and Forecast By 2030

Connected Motorcycle Market Connected Motorcycle Market

Global demand for the Connected Motorcycle market was valued over USD 39 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach a CAGR of 48.5% between 2019 and 2028

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Global Connected Motorcycle Market – By Service (Driver Assistance, Safety, Vehicle Management & Telematics, Infotainment, and Insurance), By Network Type (Cellular V2X and Dedicated Short Range Communication), By Communication Type (V2V and V2I), By Hardware (Embedded and Tethered), By Calling Service (eCall, bCall, and iCall), By End-User (Private and Commercial), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2028.” According to the report, global demand for the Connected Motorcycle market was valued over USD 39 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach a CAGR of 48.5% between 2019 and 2028.The connected motorcycle is the latest technology integrated into motorcycles to offer intelligent and smart two-wheeler mobility. The rider can monitor various key areas of the motorcycle such as bike status and alerts, battery charging, system upgrades, and updates, and ride data. Furthermore, the increasing customer demand for driver assistance and safety features for a safe and comfortable riding experience is expected to drive the market demand. Connected motorcycles have technologically advanced systems such as GPS, safety, and security system that predominantly read the road and offers alerts to the bike rider for road curves, obstacles, traffic, or potholes. Global Connected Motorcycle Market Embedded hardware is expected to hold the majority of the shares of the global Connected Motorcycle market Embedded hardware category is expected to dominate the global Connected Motorcycle market during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand among the automotive companies and intensifying use due to its non-dependency on external devices. The integration of cloud technologies to connect with other vehicles and road infrastructures in embedded hardware is likely to help it dominate the global Connected Motorcycle market. Additionally, the reliability of embedded hardware is more owing to its cellular features. The increasing dependency on connectivity systems like onboard GPS unit and other fast communication systems for real-time safety escalates the demand for embedded hardware. Driver assistance dominates the global Connected Motorcycle market The driver assistance category is anticipated to dominate the global Connected Motorcycle market owing to the increasing demand for warn and alert systems to caution riders about possible accidents or adjust speed by lowering travel time. In addition, the requirement for standardization of traffic flow in urban regions and lowering fatal accidents is anticipated to surge the growth of the driver assistance services in motorcycles. Cellular V2X will dominate the global Connected Motorcycle market during the forecast period Cellular V2X network helps boost connectivity between vehicles and roadside infrastructure. The Cellular V2X provides direct device-to-device communication and supports operation in regions with poor network connectivity even in higher vehicle speeds and this is probably the reason behind its increasing integration in vehicles. In addition, the increasing availability of 5G and the mass commercialization of connected motorcycles would foster the growth of the global Connected Motorcycle market. The Cellular V2X provides direct device-to-device communication and supports operation in regions with poor network connectivity even in higher vehicle speeds and this is probably the reason behind its increasing integration in vehicles. In addition, the increasing availability of 5G and the mass commercialization of connected motorcycles would foster the growth of the global Connected Motorcycle market.Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing in the global Connected Motorcycle marketIncreasing popularity of connected motorcycles in regions such as China, Philippines, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam help bolster the Connected Motorcycle market in the Asia Pacific region. Key Market Players Some of the key players in the global Connected Motorcycle market are Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, TE Connectivity, BMW Motorrad, Robert Bosch GmbH, Starcom Systems, Autotalk, Vodafone, KPIT, and among others. The report on the global Connected Motorcycle market is segmented into: Global Connected Motorcycle Market: By Service Segmentation Analysis Driver Assistance Infotainment Safety Vehicle Management & Telematics Insurance Global Connected Motorcycle Market: By Hardware Segmentation Analysis Embedded Tethered Global Connected Motorcycle Market: By Network Type Segmentation Analysis Cellular V2X Dedicated Short Range Communication Global Connected Motorcycle Market: By Communication Type Segmentation Analysis V2V V2I Global Connected Motorcycle Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis Private Commercial Global Connected Motorcycle Market: By Calling Service Segmentation Analysis eCall bCall iCall Global Connected Motorcycle Market: By Regional Segmentation Analysis North America The U.S. Canada Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa 