Specialty Carbon Black Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027
What are the growth prospects of the specialty carbon black industry?
The global specialty carbon black market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027.
What is a specialty carbon black?
The refined chemical known as specialty carbon black is produced by burning hydrocarbons. Compared to ebony organic dyes, it offers thermal stability, excellent opacity, and resilience to acids, solvents, and alkalis. Specialty carbon black is currently offered in a variety of forms that are used in a number of different industry sectors. For instance, the paper industry uses this chemical in conjunction with medium-sized particles to create decorative and photo-protective products. Rough particles, on the other hand, are widely used in the building sector. Additionally, the production of hoses, boots, fascia, gaskets, grommets, belts, diaphragms, conveyor wheels, air springs, and vibration isolation devices uses specialty carbon black.
Impact of COVID-19:
What are the major market drivers in the specialty carbon black market?
One of the main factors driving the speciality carbon black market is the increase in construction activities throughout the world as a result of the rising trend of urbanization and the improvement of existing infrastructure. Additionally, due to the product's superior tinting strength, high conductivity, and dispersibility, the demand for it as a semi-conductive cable compound and a viscosity control additive for electromagnetic shielding is increasing, which is fueling market expansion. Additionally, specialty carbon black stimulates the global market by blocking ultraviolet (UV) radiation in plastics like polyolefins by absorbing light and turning it into heat. In addition, this chemical is becoming more widely used in garbage bags, carbon bushes, industrial bags, home appliances, stretch wraps, photographic containers, blow-molded containers, household appliances, and more.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Grade Type:
Conductive Carbon Black
Conductive Polymers
Paints and Coatings
Printing Inks
Others
Fiber Carbon Black
Polyester Fiber
PP Masterbatches
Nylon Textiles
Others
Food Contact Carbon Black
Packaging
Film and Sheet
Consumer Molded Parts
Others
Other
By Geography:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
List of Major Key Players:
Ampacet Corporation
Atlas Organics Pvt. Ltd
Birla Carbon (Aditya Birla Group)
Cabot Corporation
Continental Carbon Company (CSRC USA Corp.)
Denka Company Limited
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
OMSK Carbon Group Limited
Orion Engineered Carbon GmbH
Phillips Carbon Black Limited
Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd
