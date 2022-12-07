Specialty Carbon Black Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027

Specialty Carbon Black Market Research Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Specialty Carbon Black Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the specialty carbon black industry?

The global specialty carbon black market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027.

What is a specialty carbon black?

The refined chemical known as specialty carbon black is produced by burning hydrocarbons. Compared to ebony organic dyes, it offers thermal stability, excellent opacity, and resilience to acids, solvents, and alkalis. Specialty carbon black is currently offered in a variety of forms that are used in a number of different industry sectors. For instance, the paper industry uses this chemical in conjunction with medium-sized particles to create decorative and photo-protective products. Rough particles, on the other hand, are widely used in the building sector. Additionally, the production of hoses, boots, fascia, gaskets, grommets, belts, diaphragms, conveyor wheels, air springs, and vibration isolation devices uses specialty carbon black.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request and get a sample brochure for free: https://www.imarcgroup.com/specialty-carbon-black-market/requestsample

What are the major market drivers in the specialty carbon black market?

One of the main factors driving the speciality carbon black market is the increase in construction activities throughout the world as a result of the rising trend of urbanization and the improvement of existing infrastructure. Additionally, due to the product's superior tinting strength, high conductivity, and dispersibility, the demand for it as a semi-conductive cable compound and a viscosity control additive for electromagnetic shielding is increasing, which is fueling market expansion. Additionally, specialty carbon black stimulates the global market by blocking ultraviolet (UV) radiation in plastics like polyolefins by absorbing light and turning it into heat. In addition, this chemical is becoming more widely used in garbage bags, carbon bushes, industrial bags, home appliances, stretch wraps, photographic containers, blow-molded containers, household appliances, and more.

Ask Analyst for 10% free customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3417&flag=C

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Grade Type:

Conductive Carbon Black

Conductive Polymers

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Others

Fiber Carbon Black

Polyester Fiber

PP Masterbatches

Nylon Textiles

Others

Food Contact Carbon Black

Packaging

Film and Sheet

Consumer Molded Parts

Others

Other

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

Ampacet Corporation

Atlas Organics Pvt. Ltd

Birla Carbon (Aditya Birla Group)

Cabot Corporation

Continental Carbon Company (CSRC USA Corp.)

Denka Company Limited

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

OMSK Carbon Group Limited

Orion Engineered Carbon GmbH

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

Other Report by IMARC Group:

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/liquid-silicone-rubber-market-size-worth-us-36-billion-mini-rana

Telecom Service Assurance Market

United States Citric Acid Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/united-states-citric-acid-market-anticipated-reach-around-mini-rana

Europe Ceramic Ball Bearings Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/europe-ceramic-ball-bearings-market-size-worth-us-3777-mini-rana

Europe DNA Sequencing Products Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/europe-dna-sequencing-products-market-grow-1733-cagr-2027-mini-rana

Latin America Animal Feed Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/latin-america-animal-feed-market-expanding-cagr-36-during-mini-rana

Japan Ceramic Ball Bearings Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/japan-ceramic-ball-bearings-market-size-worth-us-1537-mini-rana

India School Stationery Supplies Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/india-school-stationery-supplies-market-expanding-cagr-mini-rana

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.