Rolling Wireless wins Evonomy's Supplier of the Year Award for Connectivity solutions
DETROIT, MI, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVONOMY Group, a leader in Technical & Commercial services for Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, Electrification, and Software, announced that Rolling Wireless, a leader in Automotive Connectivity modules, has won the Supplier of the Year award presented by the Evonomy Brand, earning Best-In-Class designation for Connectivity solutions.
— Anthony R. Giesey, SVP of Automotive & Mobility, Evonomy Brand
THE INDUSTRY'S BEST
The Evonomy Brand is the most trusted source for expertise in Connectivity applications including Infotainment & Telematics, supporting OEMs worldwide with the co-creation of their next-generation architectures, specification development, and solution identification. The Evonomy Supplier of the Year award for Connectivity solutions leverages Evonomy's technological assessment of all eligible suppliers offerings in addition to collective OEM feedback in order to determine the industry's Best-in-Class solutions. In 2022, Rolling Wireless received higher aggregate scores from OEMs than all other Connectivity suppliers including those offering semiconductors, cellular & navigation modules, and Bluetooth & Wi-Fi / V2X modules, with customers citing quality, roadmap consistency, and the flexible software platform as reasons why Rolling Wireless stands above their competition.
"While many OEMs present supplier awards, identifying which suppliers are industry leaders is difficult given that OEMs tend to each have unique selection processes. The Evonomy Supplier of the Year award introduces standardization to inputs and scoring including factors such as fulfilled deliveries, warranty, support satisfaction, and commercial performance. By unifying these metrics across our OEM clients, we can clearly identify solutions which are the industry's Best-in-Class," said Anthony R. Giesey, SVP of Automotive & Mobility, Evonomy Brand. "We are pleased to announce that Rolling Wireless is the inaugural recipient of this year's award for our Connectivity category with their outstanding Cellular & Navigation modules, especially at a time where 5G & GNSS continue to be rapidly deployed globally."
“We are honored to be recognized as the best-in-class automotive connectivity provider,” said Cyrille Demousseau, Senior Vice President Global Sales at Rolling Wireless. "As the demand for advanced connectivity in vehicles continues to grow, we will continue to work hard to exceed our customers' expectations in everything we do. On behalf of our many talented teams, I am delighted to accept this prestigious award.”
ABOUT EVONOMY GROUP
EVONOMY Group provides Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, Electrification, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which customers spend identifying solutions that meet their future program needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth.
ABOUT ROLLING WIRELESS
Rolling Wireless is the world’s leading supplier of network access devices (NADs) to the automotive industry, with over 50 million automotive-grade cellular modules shipped to date.
Building on more than two decades of innovation and operational excellence, Rolling Wireless helps automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers create applications that enhance safety, delight drivers, and generate additional revenue. The company’s unique open-source software platform enables customers to build Linux-based telematics control units (TCUs) on a single module.
Rolling Wireless was established as an independent company in 2020, with the divestiture of Sierra Wireless’ automotive business unit. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company employs more than 250 automotive experts worldwide.
