Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,929 in the last 365 days.

Natural Resource Commission to meet Dec. 8 in Des Moines

DES MOINES -- The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 8, in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco-mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Dec. 8 meeting.

  • Approval of Agenda
  • Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item)
    • *Timber Sale Contract Mahlon Yoder dba Yoder Sawmill (Pella Wildlife Management Area)
    • *Contract Amendment 2 with Marine Safety Experts, Inc.
    • *Contract with Greg Mohr (Center Lake)
    • *Public Land Management Project: Contract Amendment- 3 with Hertz Farm Management, Inc
  • Approve Minutes of November 10 Meeting
  • Director’s Remarks
  • Division Administrator’s Remarks
  • Donations
  • *Timber Sale Contract Mahlon Yoder dba Yoder Sawmill (Pella Wildlife Management Area)
  • Chapter 12, “Conservation Education,” Chapter 15, “General License Regulations,” and Chapter 94, “Nonresident deer hunting” – Notice of Intended Action
  • Chapter 98, “Wild Turkey Spring Hunting” and Chapter 99, “Wild Turkey Fall Hunting”– Final Rule
  • Chapter 106, “Deer Hunting by Residents” – Final Rule
  • Chapter 108, “Mink, Muskrat, Raccoon, Badger, Opossum, Weasel, Striped Skunk, Fox (Red and Gray), Beaver, Coyote, River Otter, Bobcat, Gray (Timber) Wolf and Spotted Skunk Seasons”- Notice of Intended Action
  • Chapter 23, “Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program,” Chapter 27, “Lands and Waters Conservation Fund Program,” Chapter 29, “Local Recreation Infrastructure Grants Program,” Chapter 30, “Waters Cost-share and Grant Programs,” Chapter 33, “Resource Enhancement and Protection Program: County, City and Private Open Spaces Grant Programs,” and Chapter 35, “Fish Habitat Promotion for County Conservation Boards”– Final Rule
  • *Contract Amendment-2 with Marine Safety Experts, Inc.
  • *Contract with Greg Mohr (Center Lake)
  • Contract with Greg Mohr (Blackhawk Lake)
  • On-Stream Impoundment Restoration Fund Grant FY 2023
  • Contract with the Dickinson County Water Quality Commission
  • *Public Land Management Project: Contract Amendment-3 with Hertz Farm Management, Inc
  • Construction – Small Projects
  • Construction – Large Projects
    • Backbone State Park, Cabin & Museum Road Construction – Delaware County
    • Lake Sugema Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Water Control Structure Replacement – Van Buren County
    • Saylorville WMA, Road Maintenance – Dallas County
  • General Discussion
    • NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case
    • NRC Annual Report Discussion

 

Next meeting, Jan. 18, in Polk County

 

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc

You just read:

Natural Resource Commission to meet Dec. 8 in Des Moines

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.