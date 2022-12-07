Natural Resource Commission to meet Dec. 8 in Des Moines

DES MOINES -- The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 8, in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Dec. 8 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Timber Sale Contract Mahlon Yoder dba Yoder Sawmill (Pella Wildlife Management Area) *Contract Amendment 2 with Marine Safety Experts, Inc. *Contract with Greg Mohr (Center Lake) *Public Land Management Project: Contract Amendment- 3 with Hertz Farm Management, Inc

Approve Minutes of November 10 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

*Timber Sale Contract Mahlon Yoder dba Yoder Sawmill (Pella Wildlife Management Area)

Chapter 12, “Conservation Education,” Chapter 15, “General License Regulations,” and Chapter 94, “Nonresident deer hunting” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 98, “Wild Turkey Spring Hunting” and Chapter 99, “Wild Turkey Fall Hunting”– Final Rule

Chapter 106, “Deer Hunting by Residents” – Final Rule

Chapter 108, “Mink, Muskrat, Raccoon, Badger, Opossum, Weasel, Striped Skunk, Fox (Red and Gray), Beaver, Coyote, River Otter, Bobcat, Gray (Timber) Wolf and Spotted Skunk Seasons”- Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 23, “Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program,” Chapter 27, “Lands and Waters Conservation Fund Program,” Chapter 29, “Local Recreation Infrastructure Grants Program,” Chapter 30, “Waters Cost-share and Grant Programs,” Chapter 33, “Resource Enhancement and Protection Program: County, City and Private Open Spaces Grant Programs,” and Chapter 35, “Fish Habitat Promotion for County Conservation Boards”– Final Rule

*Contract Amendment-2 with Marine Safety Experts, Inc.

*Contract with Greg Mohr (Center Lake)

Contract with Greg Mohr (Blackhawk Lake)

On-Stream Impoundment Restoration Fund Grant FY 2023

Contract with the Dickinson County Water Quality Commission

*Public Land Management Project: Contract Amendment-3 with Hertz Farm Management, Inc

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Projects Backbone State Park, Cabin & Museum Road Construction – Delaware County Lake Sugema Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Water Control Structure Replacement – Van Buren County Saylorville WMA, Road Maintenance – Dallas County

General Discussion NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case NRC Annual Report Discussion



Next meeting, Jan. 18, in Polk County

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc