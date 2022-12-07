Natural Resource Commission to meet Dec. 8 in Des Moines
DES MOINES -- The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 8, in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.
The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco-
Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.
Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.
The following is the agenda for the Dec. 8 meeting.
- Approval of Agenda
- Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item)
- *Timber Sale Contract Mahlon Yoder dba Yoder Sawmill (Pella Wildlife Management Area)
- *Contract Amendment 2 with Marine Safety Experts, Inc.
- *Contract with Greg Mohr (Center Lake)
- *Public Land Management Project: Contract Amendment- 3 with Hertz Farm Management, Inc
- Approve Minutes of November 10 Meeting
- Director’s Remarks
- Division Administrator’s Remarks
- Donations
- *Timber Sale Contract Mahlon Yoder dba Yoder Sawmill (Pella Wildlife Management Area)
- Chapter 12, “Conservation Education,” Chapter 15, “General License Regulations,” and Chapter 94, “Nonresident deer hunting” – Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 98, “Wild Turkey Spring Hunting” and Chapter 99, “Wild Turkey Fall Hunting”– Final Rule
- Chapter 106, “Deer Hunting by Residents” – Final Rule
- Chapter 108, “Mink, Muskrat, Raccoon, Badger, Opossum, Weasel, Striped Skunk, Fox (Red and Gray), Beaver, Coyote, River Otter, Bobcat, Gray (Timber) Wolf and Spotted Skunk Seasons”- Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 23, “Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program,” Chapter 27, “Lands and Waters Conservation Fund Program,” Chapter 29, “Local Recreation Infrastructure Grants Program,” Chapter 30, “Waters Cost-share and Grant Programs,” Chapter 33, “Resource Enhancement and Protection Program: County, City and Private Open Spaces Grant Programs,” and Chapter 35, “Fish Habitat Promotion for County Conservation Boards”– Final Rule
- *Contract Amendment-2 with Marine Safety Experts, Inc.
- *Contract with Greg Mohr (Center Lake)
- Contract with Greg Mohr (Blackhawk Lake)
- On-Stream Impoundment Restoration Fund Grant FY 2023
- Contract with the Dickinson County Water Quality Commission
- *Public Land Management Project: Contract Amendment-3 with Hertz Farm Management, Inc
- Construction – Small Projects
- Construction – Large Projects
- Backbone State Park, Cabin & Museum Road Construction – Delaware County
- Lake Sugema Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Water Control Structure Replacement – Van Buren County
- Saylorville WMA, Road Maintenance – Dallas County
- General Discussion
- NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case
- NRC Annual Report Discussion
Next meeting, Jan. 18, in Polk County
For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc