Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s ‘AskRose’ Math & Science Tutoring Program Expands Early Evening Hours
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology AskRose Homework Help tutors are available Sunday through Thursday from 5-10 p.m. (Eastern Time) by phone, video, chat, email, or text for math and science help.
This new learning landscape, coupled with COVID learning loss, means the personalized tutoring services provided by our AskRose Homework Help program is needed now more than ever.
— Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Rose-Hulman tutors are now available Sunday through Thursday from 5-10 p.m. (Eastern Time) for tutoring sessions to help students in grades 6 through 12 by video, telephone call, email, or chat. Tutors can be accessed via the AskRose website, AskRose.org, or by calling 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673).
AskRose officials acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic has had students turning to online instruction, especially digital technology, and more families are choosing online and home schooling options. At the same time, the in-school educational landscape has changed, because of student and educator absences, with some math and science materials not being covered. This has caused educational gaps within younger students.
“This new learning landscape, coupled with COVID learning loss, means the personalized tutoring services provided by our AskRose Homework Help program is needed now more than ever. We’re happy to help these students be better learners in the classroom and gain the math and science skills necessary to develop the well-trained workforce for the future,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons, a member of the Governor Holcomb’s Workforce Cabinet. The panel has made recommendations to tackle employer talent challenges and accelerate Indiana’s economy by strengthening the educator pipeline in subjects related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
AskRose Homework Help has conducted more than 750,000 tutoring sessions since starting in 1991. The AskRose.org website also offers more than 500 resources available through videos and downloadable reference materials.
About 100 Rose-Hulman students serve as tutors during each school year after being specially recommended by faculty for their technical knowledge and ability to communicate with students of all skill and comprehension levels. Approximately 20 tutors are available each night and they have access to textbooks and many other resources to lend valuable assistance. The AskRose Homework Help program is certified by the National Tutoring Association.
Rather than give students the answers, AskRose tutors guide students through homework problems to help them better understand math and science concepts, the way they are taught in schools today.
Student privacy is always protected, and students are never asked for their last name or telephone number.
All AskRose Homework Help services are available at no cost to students and parents through support and financial assistance from Lilly Endowment Inc. and Rose-Hulman.
AskRose Basics:
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology offers free math and science tutoring for students in grades 6-12. Students may call 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) to speak with a tutor, or go to the AskRose website, AskRose.org, to interact with a tutor by video, online or through email. Questions filed by email and other means are answered during AskRose’s hours of operation.
- Hours of operation: 5-10 p.m. (EDT), Sunday through Thursday, through May. Additional afternoon hours may be available, depending on tutor availability. (The service is closed during Rose-Hulman’s holiday breaks.)
- Online resources: Students and educators may access resources and educational materials at AskRose.org.
- Sponsors: The service is supported by Lilly Endowment Inc. and Rose-Hulman.
About AskRose Homework Help
Homework isn’t always easy. That’s why AskRose is here to help. It’s a free math and science tutoring service for students in grades 6-12. Tutors are Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students who major in math, science or engineering – making them more than equipped to help with virtually any math or science homework problem. Student privacy is protected. AskRose is funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and is certified by the National Tutoring Association.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of nearly 2,200 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
Photographs/Logos Available: A Dropbox with a variety of images showcasing AskRose Homework Help operations and program logos is available at:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pqtfmr2duokdlhf/AABnWtp7P5xsgcBAZB45LEvna?dl=0
Please credit for photos: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan Cantwell
Video Available: A video package featuring AskRose tutors helping students is available at:
30-Second Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-TxpACmR_g
1:48 Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_7lsJ2G2Z4
