HoundGames Pty Ltd Acquires Popular Website A-Love-of-Rottweilers.com

The acquisition is a result of the company’s passion for educating dog owners about their much-loved pets.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- HoundGames Pty Ltd is pleased to formally announce its acquisition of the website, A-Love-of-Rottweilers.com HoundGames Pty Ltd is an innovative dog toy manufacturer , dog toy Amazon seller, and dog content creator. The company’s mission is to provide puppy and dog products which show pets that their owner’s love them unconditionally, even when their humans can’t be with them in person.In the company’s most recent news, HoundGames is thrilled to announce it has purchased the A-Love-of-Rottweilers.com website. The move comes as a result of the company’s passion for educating dog owners about their beloved canines, especially the beautiful Rottweiler breed.“When we saw A-Love-of-Rottweilers come up for sale, we decided to continue our work on educating dog owners about their much-loved pets,” says one of the company’s founders, Geoff Boileau. “We also thought we could do a lot for the site, as it was getting a little aged, and we wanted to come in and update the content and write fresh new content for Rottie lovers.”“We also enlisted the help of Tamsin de la Harpe,” says Marie Capell, HoundGames’ second co-owner. “Tamsin has worked extensively with dog behavior problems and is passionate about canine nutrition. She has worked with trainers who specialize in Shutzhund, protection training, and also happens to have a love for Rottweilers and has worked with them on many occasions. We couldn't be more excited about what the future holds for A Love of Rottweilers and look forward to offering quality content about this beautiful breed of dog.”For more information about HoundGames, please visit https://www.houndgames.com/ About HoundGamesHoundGames was founded by Marie Capell and Geoff Boileau as a way to make innovative canine toys and write informative content for dog owners. As avid dog lovers themselves, the couple’s mission was to build and grow a business around this passion – all while helping others in the process, too.HoundGames’ goal is to always put their best foot forward and provide dog products that have had thought put into them, and back it up with the best quality they can achieve.