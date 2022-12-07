Val Hemminger Launches the BETTER Divorce Project
Val Hemminger has launched the BETTER Divorce project to support families going through the separation process.VICTORIA, B.C., CANADA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family law attorney, Val Hemminger has launched the BETTER Divorce project to assist and empower families as they navigate the complexities of the legal system during legal separation and divorce. With a global team of committed lawyers and a step-by-step checklist of processes, individuals and couples can complete divorce proceedings knowing their legal rights and obligations.
“I am ecstatic to share what has personally helped me in my journey,” says Hemminger, founder of the BETTER Divorce Project. “The process of separation can be difficult to navigate for both parties, and I am honored to help guide them through the stress of dealing with a complex legal framework.”
The BETTER Divorce Project offers one-on-one consulting with Hemminger to help strategize and problem-solve as it relates to the client’s specific needs. The project also includes a group coaching program to provide foundational information and key strategies for managing the divorce process. With a 3-pronged approach, the project focuses on building a person’s foundation, empowerment, and legal action plan.
The BETTER Divorce Project program grants a year of access to its proprietary Information Portal which includes an online curriculum. Participants of the program participate in a private Facebook group community to encourage social learning and allow individuals to connect with others experiencing the same challenges of divorce.
Val Hemminger is a successful attorney who has practiced family law as a divorce lawyer for over 25 years. Val believes that the balance and satisfaction of divorce lawyers directly affect their ability to serve clients well. She is committed to changing family law for the better and coaches other attorneys through her signature program, Be the BEST Divorce Lawyer Academy. Hemminger recently launched her podcast Be the BEST Divorce Lawyer to help share best practices with other divorce lawyers.
