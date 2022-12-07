E&R Publishers, New York Announce the Release of Ed Moldaver's The Wealth Creation Myth on Audiobook

Edward Moldaver at the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell Edward Moldaver at the Nasdaq Tower Times Square

The Wealth Creation Myth, What they know, and you don't, by industry leader Edward Moldaver is now available on Audible, Apple, Spotify, and all platforms.

There is only one Ed Moldaver, but you’d think there were 10 of him with the results he continually delivers to his clients, including me."” — Governor David A. Paterson—55th governor of the state of New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- E&R Publishing launches a new book The Wealth Creation Myth, What they know, and you don't, written by industry-leading wealth management veteran Edward Moldaver.The book explores the wealth creation and preservation landscape in a way that no other book has. Ed’s multi decade career provides the foundation to understand the three basic pillars of the wealth management industry, what works, what doesn’t, and why. Ed is consistently one of the highest ranked advisors in the United States.The author uses a framework he calls The Fluff, The Bark, and The Bite to demonstrate how to categorize the wealth management industry's many advisors and the way they approach the market. Evidently, "The Bite" is Ed's method; activities that move the needle in wealth creation and preservation for his clients.Ed and his team are housed at one of the most storied offices of the century with over $100B under management.This book embodies the insights from one of the most successful wealth managers. Ed Moldaver provides a roadmap for anyone considering using a wealth manager. An astute reader can compile the ultimate checklist from this book that will help them ferret out the best of the best. Ed’s experience and approach puts him in a unique position to share details that not many other wealth managers might even know, and his willingness to share those insights is what makes this book a must read for anyone thinking seriously about preserving wealth."~Michael Sonnenfeldt—Chairman, TIGER 21I’ve been without money, and I’ve had wealth. Wealth is better but it comes with complex problems. Ed Moldaver solves these complex problems every day with his clients, including me, and this book shows how he does it."~John Catsimatidis—Self-made billionaire and national radio host"With global distribution by Ingram, the only segment we were not covering was audio," said Mr. Moldaver. "With audiobooks now becoming a significant and growing part of the book market, we needed to release on all formats, and audio is now just as important as print and digital."The Wealth Management leader hired noted voice actor and narrator Chris Brinkly to narrate the book which is now available on every audiobook platform.

The Wealth Creation Myth Audiobook Release