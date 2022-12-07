Chidi Okoro Presents at Lagos Business School Africa Retail Congress
Lagos Business School, one of the world’s top 50 business schools, hosted its first Africa Retail Congress.LAGOS, NIGERIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lagos Business School (LBS) Africa Retail Academy hosted its first Africa Retail Congress to explore the theme, “The Future of Retail: Positioning Africa as a Retail Hub.” The event took place on November 12 at the LBS Main Auditorium, Lekki. Since its inception last year, the academy has been nurturing and developing the next generation of African retail professionals, practitioners, and leaders of the industry.
“I am delighted to be a part of this congress and hear from top players in the industry on strategies to transform the future of African retail,” says Chidi Okoro, Alternate Academic Director at LBS. “As the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted consumer/shopper behavior as well as the trajectory of African retail, it is imperative to discuss a new structure and business model to accommodate the ever-changing needs.”
Participants at the congress ranged from brand owners/manufacturers and suppliers to owners of retail chains and government executives in Africa. Retail-facing (commercial or key account managers) and non-retail-facing (brand marketers or category managers), as well as academics with an interest in the retail industry, attended the event.
The LBS African Retail Congress also featured key industry stakeholders as speakers including Leo Stan Ekeh, Founder and owner of Zinox Computers and Konga Retail, Haresh Keswani, CEO of SPAR Retail Group, Nigeria, Wambui Mbarire, CEO of Retail Trade Association of Kenya, Bayo Adedeji, CEO of WakaNow, Ebele Enunwa, Founder/CEO of Sundry Foods Limited, Ade Sun-Basorun, CEO of FoodCo Nigeria Limited and Deepankar Rustagi, Founder of Omnibiz Africa.
Others include Onafowokan Oluyombo, Professor of Financial Accounting at Pan-Atlantic University, Joyce Nwachukwu, Commercial Director of NielsenIQ West Africa, and Eugene Ohu, Senior Lecturer at Human Resource Management, LBS.
Chidi Okoro has worked in management and executive positions for over 30 years. He was a manager at various organizations, including MTN Communications, and sat on the Board of Directors for Ogun State Security Trust. He currently serves as Chief Transformation Officer for HealthPlus Limited and was previously the CEO for the Africa Region of Lucozade Ribena Suntory, as well as the CEO for GSK Nigeria Plc, UAC Foods, and Tiger Brands SA JV, General.
For more information on the African Retail Academy, you can visit their website at https://afracademy.lbs.edu.ng/
To learn more about Chidi Okoro, please visit his Linkedin profile.
