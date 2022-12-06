Puerto Peñasco Convention and Visitors Bureau Welcomes Casago’s Erika Curiel as its New President
Curiel will use tourism expertise to grow Puerto Peñasco’s prominence as travel destination
I’m honored to lead the OCV in building on our recent successes in welcoming visitors back to Puerto Peñasco after the coronavirus pandemic.”PUERTO PEñASCO, SONORA, MEXICO, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Puerto Peñasco Convention and Visitors Bureau (OCV) has announced that Erika Curiel has been named the new President of the organization’s board of directors. Curiel will lead the organization in continuing to promote and drive tourism to Puerto Peñasco and position the community as a premier travel destination in northwestern Mexico.
— Erika Curiel
Among Erika’s duties, she will be in charge of leading the implementation of Peñasco’s tourism promotion strategies, supporting the hotel and tourism sectors, and collaborating with local, state, and federal authorities.
“I’m honored to lead the OCV in building on our recent successes in welcoming visitors back to Puerto Peñasco after the coronavirus pandemic,” said Erika Curiel. “I’m especially excited that we won't be working alone simply as OCV, as we will have the privilege to work hand-in-hand with the Sonora Secretary of Tourism with the same purpose to keep promoting Puerto Peñasco as the top tourist destination in Sonora.”
Curiel has more than 14 years of experience in travel and tourism in the region having led operational efforts for Casago, which offers vacation home rentals, corporate housing and property management in more than 38 cities across the U.S. and Mexico. Casago manages hundreds of properties in Puerto Peñasco, alone.
“Erika has proven herself to be a strong leader and is incredibly passionate about what she does, striving daily to make the community she calls home successful,” said Steve Schwab, Founder and CEO of Casago. “I have confidence that Erika will be able to successfully oversee the OCV’s efforts to attract more tourism to the region and delivering prosperity to Puerto Peñasco.”
For more information about traveling to Puerto Peñasco, visit casago.com/rocky-point.
About Casago:
With over 20 years of experience, Casago offers vacation home rentals, corporate housing, and property management in more than 38 cities across U.S. and Mexico in California, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Montana, Colorado, Texas, and Florida. It manages and promotes more than 4,000 properties which it lists on Casago, Airbnb, VRBO, and more than 200 rental sites leading it to serve more than 3.2 million guests. Casago property management teams in each market are dedicated to customer service ensuring your investment is cleaned and maintained, and your guests are cared for with our concierge services. More information at www.Casago.com.
Erica Fetherston
10 to 1 Public Relations
email us here