Media Advisory: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Dec. 14 in Raleigh and by Teleconference

Raleigh

Dec 6, 2022

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9:00 a.m. at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center in Raleigh. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHO: State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Via WebEx and at Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center, 4400 Reedy Creek Rd., Raleigh 27607

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting: email Jennifer.Haynie@ncdenr.gov

by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Meeting Agenda

To listen to the meeting via WebEx:

Online: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e6b847c421df80ac41a17abd069d3d23e

Event Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 415-655-0003

Access Code: 2420 370 0823

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority

