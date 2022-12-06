CLASS ACTION UPDATE: Law Office of Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ, CORZW)

Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Law office of Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the deadline to file regarding claims against Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") CORZ CORZW for possible breaches of Federal Securities law. Core Scientific is a blockchain computing data center provider and digital asset mining company.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Core Scientific between January 3, 2022 and October 26, 2022 (the "Class Period"), the deadline for filing is January 13, 2023.

According to the filed complaint, on March 3, 2022, Culper Research published a report about Core Scientific alleging, among other things, that the Company had overstated its profitability and that the Company's largest customer lacked the financial resources to deliver the rigs pursuant to its contract.

On this news, Core Scientific's stock fell $0.72, or 9.4%, to close at $6.98 on March 3, 2022.

On September 28, 2022, Celsius Network LLC and related entities filed a motion to enforce the automatic stay and for civil contempt in bankruptcy proceedings alleging that Core Scientific "has knowingly and repeatedly violated the automatic stay provisions" by refusing to perform its contractual obligations, threatening to terminate the companies' agreement, and adding improper surcharges.

On this news, Core Scientific's stock price fell $0.15, or 10.3%, to close at $1.30 on September 29, 2022.

On October 27, 2022, before the market opened, Core Scientific disclosed that "given the uncertainty regarding the Company's financial condition, substantial doubt exists about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," and that it is exploring alternatives to its capital structure. Moreover, the Company held 24 bitcoins, compared to 1,051 bitcoins as of September 30, 2022.

On this news, Core Scientific's stock fell $0.789, or 78.1%, to close at $0.221 per share on October 27, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, due in part to the expiration of a favorable pricing agreement, the Company was experiencing increasing power costs; (2) that the Company's largest customer, Gryphon, lacked the financial resources to purchase the necessary miner rigs for Core Scientific to host; (3) that the Company was not providing hosting services to Celsius as required by their contract; (4) that the Company had implemented an improper surcharge to pass through power costs to Celsius; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing alleged breaches of contract, the Company was reasonably likely to incur liability to defend itself against Celsius; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's profitability would be adversely impacted; and (7) that, therefore, there was likely substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

