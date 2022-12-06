Federman & Sherwood Investigates Norman Public Schools' Massive Data Breach

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has launched an investigation into the data breach at the Norman Public Schools ("NPS"), located in Norman, Oklahoma. On November 4, 2022, NPS notified the public it experienced a massive ransomware data breach. The data breach lasted a total of 18 days. During this time unauthorized cybercriminals known as HIVE accessed highly sensitive personal information entrusted to NPS. The cybercriminals allegedly accessed sensitive personal information of possibly students, teachers, and employees such as: (1) full names; (2) complete addresses; (3) Social Security numbers; (4) dates of birth; (5) financial account numbers; (6) driver's license numbers and photos; (7) insurance information; and (8) school records (including vaccination records, household information, parents' information, disability information, 504 information, gender, Race, school transfer, etc.).

