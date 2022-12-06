The Tenth Man Generates Electrifying Buzz With US Market Entry

Marketing Company Responsible for Drew Brees Lightning Strike Revealed

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dublin-based International Marketing, Sports and Entertainment business, The Tenth Man, has taken its first step into the North American advertising market after signing a 12-month deal with PointsBet, in which it will provide strategic and creative services to the Denver-based sports-book, now licensed and operating in 13 states across the US.

Their first campaign for the online wagering company hit the headlines last Friday when a video emerged on Twitter in which PointsBet's brand ambassador and retired Saints QB Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while shooting a promo for the sports-book in Catatumbo, Venezuela, the lightning capital of the world.

The video was in-fact part of an elaborate marketing stunt orchestrated by The Tenth Man to promote PointsBet's exclusive Lightning Bet gambling product which allows their customers bet second by second on live sporting events.

The hoax video was viewed over five million times, the story trended second on Twitter across the US (ahead of Kanye West getting banned from Twitter, again), was number one on Google Trends and generated over 23,000 articles written and shared in the first 12 hours.

An independent analysis conducted by US advertising media experts Apex Marketing Group valued the coverage generated by the stunt for PointsBet across social media, newsprint, radio and TV at $5.7m.

The stunt coincides with the launch of a new TV campaign for PointsBet which is now running on NBC Sports Channels. The Swagger campaign which was created and produced by The Tenth Man, features Drew Brees along with professional golfer and social media personality Paige Spiranac and others celebrating their wins by performing the distinctive PointsBet Swagger.

PointsBet USA CEO, Johnny Aitken, said "The Tenth Man have quickly become a great partner for PointsBet. They, like us, embrace the challenger mindset and Ken and his team have hit the ground running with great new work and impressive and engaging big ideas. They are a creative, engaging and strategic partner who have delivered top notch work to date."

The Tenth Man, which was established in 2018 by former Paddy Power (Flutter plc) Advertising Director and Head of Mischief, Ken Robertson, plans to open an office in New York in 2023. The marketing business which sees themselves as Culture-led Provocateurs is already working with global brands including Guinness, Red Bull, Carlsberg, Jameson and European telecommunications giant, NJJ.

Tenth Man CEO, Ken Robertson said "The US market has been in our crosshairs for the past 12 months and our partnership with PointsBet now gives us the perfect platform to demonstrate our unique approach to challenger brand building and 'Fame' campaign delivery. We look forward to growing a client base of brands and businesses in the US who dare to be different and stand out from the crowd."

Contact Information:

Ken Robertson

CEO, The Tenth Man

ken@thetenthman.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.