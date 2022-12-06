Grant Joseph Designed Products Have Now Raised $31.7M In Venture Capital Funding

Grant Joseph is a professional product designer, advisor and investor. Since 2009, Joseph has led product efforts for many Fortune 500 companies and promising startups. Products designed by Grant for startups, have raised $31.7M in funding from companies such as Techstars, Y-Combinator, Coinbase Ventures, Castle Island, Polygon Studios, Dapper Labs and other private equity firms with amounts verified on Crunchbase.

When asked about what makes a winning product, Grant asserts “A product succeeds when it effortlessly weaves its value into our daily lives. The goal is a zero negative friction experience that provides a positive impact.”

Grant’s professional story began in 2009, when he founded Alure Creative. His one-manned agency started by designing digital products for local businesses in the Washington D.C. Metro Area. Notable launches include LocalShop, that helped connect customers to local small businesses, and HipHopAlive, a music streaming platform.

In 2016, Grant Joseph joined Gist Digital (a technology agency), that was subsequently acquired in 2017. In 2017, Grant led product efforts for the likes of many notable Fortune 500 companies before moving into the biomedical sector.

In 2018, Grant led efforts on convolutional neural networking interfaces. The technology and interfaces Grant designed are still being sold in major retail outlets today, with the most notable retail chain being Dick’s Sporting Goods.

In 2019, Grant lit a new fire under Alure Creative, then operating as Project 860. Project 860 (aka 860) began building products for startups with a heavy focus on web3 platforms and other mobile-first applications. Through growth and by adding critical talent such as Django Degree II, 860 evolved to Human Mutual. Today, Human Mutual services funded startups through product development and A.I. systems with Grant acting as strategic advisor and founder.

In total, Grant has led product efforts for Social Media, Corporate Security, Personal Security, NFT, DeFi, Biomedical, Physical Health, Mental health, Convolutional Neural Networking, and Automotive focused platforms.

In 2023, Grant’s investment conglomerate and latest personal investment will launch Biomedical Mapping Systems (DBA BioMap). When asked about BioMap, Grant shared “It’s a powerful tool that transforms the way patients and practitioners see progress.” BioMap is a range of motion and postural measuring tooling system for physical therapists, chiropractors and other specialists.

By numbers, Grant Joseph’s strategic product knowledge and visual design talents are a winning combination. Over 70% of startups, having Grant designed products, have received at least seven-figure funding rounds as of Q4 2022.

