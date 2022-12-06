Submit Release
Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $0.22 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, payable to holders of the Company’s common shares. The dividend will be payable in cash on January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 249 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Contacts:

Americold Realty Trust
Investor Relations
Telephone: 678-459-1959
Email: investor.relations@americold.com


