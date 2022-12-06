FRO - Special General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Frontline Ltd. (“Frontline”) (NYSE: FRO – OSE: FRO) announces that it will hold a Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) to consider and approve, among other things, the redomiciliation of Frontline to the Republic of Cyprus under the name of Frontline plc (the “Redomiciliation”).

The Meeting will be held on December 20, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. local time, at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton, Bermuda. Shareholders of record as of November 7, 2022 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. Frontline has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), a registration statement on Form F-4 with a proxy statement for the Meeting and a prospectus containing information about the Redomiciliation that was declared effective by the SEC on December 2, 2022. The final proxy statement and prospectus together with other proxy materials containing important Meeting information (the “Meeting Materials”) are being mailed to shareholders of record on or about December 6, 2022. The Meeting Materials can also be found on Frontline’s website, www.frontline.bm and attached to this press release. Frontline shareholders will also be able to obtain a free copy of the final proxy statement and prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Frontline at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Redomiciliation is subject to important conditions, including among others, the approval of Frontline’s shareholders, as set forth in the Meeting Materials. If approved by Frontline’s shareholders and the other conditions are satisfied, the Redomiciliation is expected to be completed by December 31, 2022 or shortly thereafter following which Frontline’s shares will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Oslo Stock Exchange under the existing ticker symbol FRO.

December 6, 2022

The Board of Directors

Frontline Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 00

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 00

