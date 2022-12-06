The Federal Government Should Not Waste the Opportunity to Address Algorithmic Discrimination

It is clear that relying on voluntary efforts of companies building and deploying automated decision-making systems has not been and will not be sufficient to address these harms. That’s why last month, the ACLU responded to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)’s request for comment on harms stemming from commercial surveillance and lax data security practices. We are calling on the commission to adopt binding rules to identify and prevent algorithmic discrimination. These problems are multi-faceted. Automated decision-making systems are often built and deployed in ecosystems and institutions already marked by entrenched discrimination — including in health care, the criminal legal system, and the family regulation system. Built and evaluated by humans, automated decision-making tools are often developed using data that reflects systemic discrimination and abusive data collection practices. Attempting to predict outcomes based on this data can create feedback loops that further systemic discrimination. These compounding issues can rear their heads throughout an automated decision-making system’s design and deployment. Moreover, these systems are often operated and deployed in such a way that impacted individuals and communities might not even know that they are interacting with these systems, let alone how they work — yet could still be materially affected by the system’s decision-making process and errors.

The commission should establish tailored requirements for companies to undergo independent external audits of their automated decision-making systems. As highlighted in our comment, the commission can adopt these rules to prevent discrimination without contravening the First Amendment or Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The commission should consider requiring companies to adopt a comprehensive auditing framework to govern the use of automated decision-making systems and set clear standards for that framework. That’s because the harms of automated decision-making systems are best assessed as part of holistic efforts to understand the selection, design, and deployment of such tools. These efforts should include meaningful engagement with people directly impacted by the deployment of automated decision-making systems. Companies should be required to undergo evaluations of the potential risks and harms of their algorithmic systems both before they are built and continuously if they are deployed. When these evaluations demonstrate the potential for algorithmic bias or other harms, companies can and should decommission or terminate the tools. To promote objectivity in evaluating algorithmic systems, these assessments should be carried out by independent external auditors who are provided with meaningful access to internal company systems under appropriate privacy controls.