Announcing the Inaugural launch of Star Trek Spirits Romulan Ale featuring Romulan Ale Vodka and Romulan Ale Rye Whiskey
New limited-edition bottles feature custom-designed artisanal glass, individually numbered bottles, and world-class premium spirits.
Romulan Ale? Why, Bones, you know this is illegal.”NEW YORK, NY, US, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announced today, Spirits That Rock in partnership with the Star Trek franchise, has re-imagined a new line of high-end futuristic spirits: Star Trek Spirits.
— James T. Kirk
Years in the making, the team behind the popular Star Trek Wines Program (Wines That Rock) has spent several years developing both the unique bottle design and the premium spirits inside these futuristic vessels.
Launching with two bespoke spirits — Romulan Ale Rye and Romulan Ale Vodka — both custom-designed bottles feature individually numbered labels, world-class spirits, and remain true to the rich history Romulan Ale has in the Star Trek Universe.
With its first appearance in the movie STAR TREK II: The Wrath of Khan, Romulan Ale has been featured in multiple Star Trek episodes and movies. Over the years, Romulan Ale has become as much a part of the Star Trek Universe as phasers, transporters, and tribbles. Romulan Ale originated as a highly intoxicating beverage of Romulan origin with its characteristic electric blue color. The infamous beverage with a powerful kick was banned by The United Federation of Planets in 2285. When presented with a gift of Romulan Ale for his birthday, James T. Kirk famously said: “Romulan Ale? Why, Bones, you know this is illegal.”
“We’re thrilled to be part of bringing this piece of Star Trek’s history to life,” says Howard Jackowitz, Co-founder and President of Spirits That Rock. “We’ve launched an entirely new division dedicated to the Spirits category. The Romulan Ale bottle is by far the most technically challenging bottle we’ve ever created. The bottles we’ve all seen used in Star Trek throughout the years were never designed to hold drinkable products. For our Romulan Ale, we needed custom-designed high-end glass. Beyond the exciting bottle, we put extraordinary focus on the quality of the spirits. “
“The process of going from design to final product was a true team effort,” said Craig Spurrier, Chief Innovation Officer Star Trek Spirits. “Working together with Star Trek archivists, prop masters, master distillers, award-winning designers, glass artisans, and a world-class spirits team, we're excited to finally bring Romulan Ale to this galaxy.”
“You guys are amazing with your attention to detail,” says Jeffrey Lombardi, Property Master for Star Trek: Picard. “Best Romulan Ale bottle I've ever seen.”
Created in limited runs and small lot batches, these spirits are crafted utilizing the most premium ingredients possible.
Both versions of Romulan Ale are available online at www.StarTrekSpirits.com and are now shipping to over 33 states, just in time for the holidays - order now while supplies last.
Starting in 2023, Romulan Rye will also be available at select retail store locations in Florida-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits
“We’re excited to be working with ABC Fine Wine & Spirits on this project,” says Sandra Buitron, Sr. Vice President of National Sales for Spirits That Rock / Wines That Rock. “We’ve been selling Star Trek Wines online for years, but this is the first time we’re bringing these amazing spirits to retail. Be on the lookout for more from Spirits That Rock!”
ROMULAN ALE VODKA:
Distilled from premium Midwest grain, Romulan Ale Vodka is produced in Northern California, distilled four times in a stainless steel still, to 192 proof to ensure a clean distillation of only the heart of the vodka, then cut to 80 proofs for bottling. Put together by a family of 13th-generation distillers, there is no trace of off notes or the smell of rubbing alcohol that many vodkas suffer from. Our process is a carefully done distillation. A touch of corn sweetness with the higher notes from a plump smell of good wheat grain. Our Romulan Ale Vodka has a fantastic electric blue appearance, with no sediment whatsoever. On swirling, it leaves a phenomenal blue coat on the inside of the glass with long thin legs with a wonderful bright appearance. Unlike several other vodkas, ours is not highly filtered so you have a great body and mouthfeel that would otherwise be lost.
ROMULAN ALE RYE WHISKEY
The Rye Whiskey used in Romulan Ale Rye Whiskey was designed from start to finish to be exceptional. Its roots are deep in history and technology. We started with ultra-premium rye whiskey. It is a mash bill of 95% Rye and 5% Malted Barley, which gives it a sweetness and flavor complexity after aging in newly charred White Oak Barrels. Next, we utilized a 150-year-old yeast strain, used in some extraordinary and well-known Rye Whiskeys. After aging for 2+ years just across the Ohio River from Kentucky, it was ready for bottling.
But we took it a step further with the second distilling process, creating an ultra-smooth finish, even at a very high bottle proof. In collaboration with a world-renowned food scientist, we opted for a rare and technologically advanced vacuum distillation process. Distillation under a vacuum creates lower temperatures, enhancing both flavor and aromatics. We'd like to think that distillation in the future would also be done in similar low-pressure environments. As it turns out, distillation in a vacuum happens to make smooth and complex whiskey!
ABOUT SPIRITS THAT ROCK
Spirits That Rock is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of the spirits category, bringing world-class products to market that inspire and excite our customers. Founded by the team behind the pop culture wine company Wines That Rock, Spirits That Rock is dedicated to producing world-class brands with a keen focus on the highest quality ingredients, unique and distinctive packaging, extraordinary authenticity, and premium spirits that evoke passion in the hearts of our customers. We’ve assembled a world-class spirits team to deliver on this vision. Delighting customers by providing the absolute best customer experience is at the core of everything we do.
The founders of Spirits That Rock have been at the forefront of bringing products to fans for decades. Working together with brand owners such as NBC Universal, ABC, Hallmark Channel, The Rolling Stones, NPR, TCM, Cirque du Soleil, Star Trek, Downton Abbey, Discovery, and many others, Spirits That Rock specializes in bringing new, exciting spirits to market. With over 40 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll experience, Spirits That Rock promotes, produces, and markets their one-of-a-kind creations to a global marketplace. For more information, please visit spiritsthatrock.us
About Paramount Consumer Products
Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV. For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.
TM & © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. Star Trek and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Romulan Ale
Spirits That Rock
info@spiritsthatrock.us
The Making of Romulan Ale