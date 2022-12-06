ShotSpotter Selected by Commonwealth of Massachusetts for Statewide Deployment of Coplink X

Momentum building for new investigative solutions including Coplink X, ShotSpotter Investigate™ and ShotSpotter Gun Crime Management™

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate, and deter crime, announced today that it has contracted with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for a multi-year subscription of Coplink X in a deal worth more than $4 million over the forty-four-month agreement. Coplink X is an investigative search engine and analytics tool that has amassed the largest database of police agency data in the United States to accelerate crime solving and was acquired by ShotSpotter in January 2022 when the company purchased Forensic Logic. The system will be accessible to all members of local, county and state-level law enforcement throughout Massachusetts. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security entered into a similar statewide contract for Coplink X as was announced in 2021.



In addition, several customers have recently contracted for ShotSpotter’s investigative case management solutions – either ShotSpotter Investigate™ or ShotSpotter Gun Crime Management™ – including the Peoria Police Department (Illinois), Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office (Colorado), Suffolk County District Attorney’s office (New York) and Arvada Police Department (Colorado).

ShotSpotter’s entry into the investigations management business began in late 2020 with the acquisition of LEEDS LLC, the company that built the investigative case management system used by the New York Police Department. In 2021, ShotSpotter announced a rebranded and generalized subscription version of their investigations management system called ShotSpotter Investigate to help track, coordinate and solve all crime types. In 2022, the company announced the availability of ShotSpotter GCM (Gun Crime Management), a system to manage NIBIN leads and identify associated gun cases.

“We are thrilled with the early traction we are seeing in our investigative tools business. Having a set of proven and functionally-rich solutions with the right staff to help our customers get real value out of them is foundational for success,” said Ralph A. Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter. “We believe Coplink X, ShotSpotter Investigate and ShotSpotter GCM will vastly improve the speed and efficacy of the investigation process which will lead to higher case closure rates for agencies at a time when many of them are short staffed. It’s exciting to expand our ability to have a positive impact on helping our law enforcement partners be more efficient, effective and equitable in their pursuit of public safety.”

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) brings the power of digital transformation to law enforcement. We are trusted by more than 200 customers and 2,500 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes, making communities healthier. Our platform includes the flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the #1 gunshot detection system for rapid response to gunfire to save the lives of victims; Coplink X, the #1 investigative lead search tool to accelerate crime solving; Investigate and GCM, case management software to produce courtroom-ready cases; and Connect, analyst software that plans deployment of limited patrol resources for maximum impact. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

