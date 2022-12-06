Plant Tissue Technology Emerging as Important Aspect of Microbiology Culture: Fact.MR Report

Microbiology culture market expanding rapidly through technological advancements in food & water testing techniques, says Fact.MR.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global microbiology culture market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 9.1 billion by 2027.



Recent advances in biological processing are anticipated to have a significant impact on market growth over the coming years. Technological advancements in molecular procedures and the quickening pace of biotechnology development are driving market expansion.

Microbiology culture is expected to play a crucial role in producing crops that are resilient to biotic and abiotic stress and are predicted to have an outstanding coping mechanism against climate change. Plant tissue culture has become a significant part of biotechnology breeding and has significantly accelerated global efforts to improve crops.

Demand for microbiological culture has greatly increased as a result of technological advancements in numerous industries, particularly the food and medical sectors. Demand for microbiology culture in the food industry is expected to increase due to developments in agricultural and culinary microbiology. Microbial culture is used to determine the type of organism, its abundance in the material under investigation, or both. Allowing the agent to multiply in a particular medium is a fundamental diagnostic strategy in microbiology that is used to identify the cause of active illnesses.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7763

In recent years, the popularity of fermented foods has increased significantly, opening up a lucrative market for food culture. As the idea of bio-preservation becomes more widely accepted, manufacturers are becoming more interested in microbial culture. A desirable alternative to chemical and physical preservation is biopreservation. Traditional fermentations may be useful sources of new strains for bio-preservation, and food fermentations provide great models for examining the fundamental ideas and mechanisms of biopreservation.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global microbiology culture market is valued at US$ 6.5 billion.

Market in Canada is anticipated to magnify at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

The synthetic media segment is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2027.

Market in Germany is set to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2027.

“Increasing demand for antibiotics, technological advancements in food & water testing techniques, growing awareness about food safety, widening scope of applications for biopharmaceutical & bioprocessing applications, and increasing number of research activities are driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Segments in Microbiology Culture Industry Research

By Product Type :

Bacterial Culture

Eukaryotic Culture

By Media Type :

Simple Media

Complex Media

Synthetic Media

Special Media

By Application :

Food & Water Testing

Bioenergy & Agricultural Research

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others



By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7763

Winning Strategy

New strategies are continually being developed as a result of variables such as investment in R&D, adherence to regulatory requirements, and technological improvements. Microbiology culture is frequently and primarily utilized for a thorough study of cell division, biochemistry, and cell development.

Merck Millipore intends to increase its operational capacity in response to the growing demand for microbiological culture.

Key Companies Profiled:-

BrightGene

Cathay Biotech Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Scharlab, S.L.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.

HiMedia Laboratories

MilliporeSigma

Neogen Corporation

Vland Biotech

Cabio Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7763

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global microbiology culture market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (bacterial culture, eukaryotic culture), media type (simple media, complex media, synthetic media, special media), and application (food & water testing, bioenergy & agricultural research, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

In-Situ Particle Measurement Market: In-situ particle measurement is a method to determine the size of the particles in a liquid or solid particulate matter. The In-situ particle measurement technique is actively used in formulation and manufacturing of several products used in applications such as in nanotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture products, and cosmetics, among others. In-situ particle measurement plays an important role in particle size distribution.

Microbial Cell Banking Market: Microbial cell banking is a cell preservation technique used to maintain cell potency, recovery and viability. Microbial cell banking has several applications in the manufacturing of biological therapeutics. In general, the number of biological therapeutics are derived from microbial cells either the natural way or through genetic modification.

Cytomegalovirus Assay Market: CMV diagnostics turn out to be exceptionally basic for immunocompromised people and pregnant ladies as well. Cytomegaloviruses are one of the main sources of mental hindrance in kids and viral diseases. A cytomegalovirus can cause asymptomatic contaminations in immunocompromised people and can be transmitted to the embryo while pregnancy from his mom, which may show essential or intermittent disease.

Primary Cell Culture Market: According to the latest research by Fact.MR., the primary cell culture market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Increasing demand for primary cell culture due to growing research in tissue culture and tissue engineering will witness stable recovery in the short term, with a promising growth outlook in the long run. Demand for cell culture research is constantly growing all over the world, which anticipated to provide momentum to the primary cell culture market over forecast years.

Bactericides Market: Global sales of bactericides are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032. Currently, the global bactericides market is valued at US$ 16.98 billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 25.02 billion by 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583