KokTailz : A Dating App with Unique Features Now Available On Andriod

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As human beings, it’s natural for us to always look for love and believe the fact that there is someone out there for us.

As time goes on and technology improves, dating apps add more features, and there are likely many aspects of these applications that you’re not taking advantage of. Some, for example, enable you to share images while others allow you to leave voicemails. An online dating and geosocial networking software called KokTailz has just released a cutting-edge clink feature option, which will undoubtedly change the dating app landscape forever. The application notifies users whenever they ‘clink’ with a stranger. Users can see how many times they have clicked with each person. Any profile that appears on a user’s timeline is open for a connection request.

A Google, Apple, Facebook, mobile phone, or email login is required to use KokTailz, although anyone can use the app by creating a profile. To find a love partner, users can “super toast,” “like,” or “dislike” other individuals’ profiles. Only matched users can engage in text, voice, or video communication. Users’ preferences are kept private and not shared with any other users.

Users of KokTailz can limit potential connections based on criteria like age, height, and ethnicity, among others. Users are also given the option of selecting the sexual orientation of their relationships. Individuals can find others who share their passions and interests with the help of the app's various algorithms.

KokTailz uses Google Places’ real-time location suggestions to help users find suitable locations for their get-togethers. Users are able to make a well-informed choice based on the ideas supplied with reviews and ratings. Separate from the main platform, the meeting time and place can be arranged and confirmed through the app’s chat feature between the two parties involved. The app’s messenger makes it easy to make a reservation over the phone with the eatery.

Users can be sure that their privacy will always be safe with KokTailz. Users’ locations are anonymous and cannot be viewed. Only the user’s approximate ‘clinked’ locations are shown in the app and by going through their profile settings, users can disable the location tracking option. They also have the option of reporting potentially dangerous users to the platform administrators.

KokTailz also works with local and international startups. On it, users can promote their business, whether it’s a restaurant, bar, lounge, adult store, or event planning service. The application can be downloaded on a smartphone, and when the user specifies their desired relationship characteristics, potential matches are displayed. Meeting new people has never been easier than with the help of dating apps like KokTailz.

Google play download - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.koktailz.app

Apple store download - https://apps.apple.com/app/koktailz/id1617331971

KokTailz a free dating app, represents partying, having fun, meeting new people, dating, romance, casual hook-ups, meeting up at nice places around the city to have drinks, coffee, or a meal. KokTailz represents amazing different types of people. KokTailz is about diversity, culture, and different personalities. available on Apple store available on Google play.

KokTailz top dating app brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People. Download today and make dating easier with KokTailz. For those interested in good looks & casual fun hook ups. Those looking for long lasting relationships.