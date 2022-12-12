Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market to reach over USD 3.95 billion by the year 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market info Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (By Offerings(Products (Instruments, Reagents And Consumables, And Software) And Services), Technology ( Cell-Based Flow Cytometry And Bead-Based Flow Cytometry), Type (Immunology And Oncology), Applications (Translational Research, Clinical Research (Screening And Diagnostics, Monitoring And Treatment)) And End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations And Others)))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030"

The global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market is estimated to reach over USD 3.95 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period.

A laser beam is used in flow cytometry, an analytical instrument, to measure and examine some physical properties of cells or particles dispersed in a fluid. The technique aids in subclassifying cell types to select the most effective course of action. The market is fuelled by factors like the rising incidence of cancer, the expansion of flow cytometry's uses in research projects, technological advancements in the field that have led to the use of next-generation flow cytometers, and the growing application of flow cytometry in the detection and diagnosis of immune-deficiency diseases. The global flow cytometry in the oncology and immunology market is anticipated to increase due to factors including the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, the growing use of flow cytometry techniques, and expanding initiatives in the fields of immunology and immuno-oncology research. Additionally, the market's players have excellent prospects for revenue growth due to the expanding stem cell research pipeline and the use of recombinant DNA technology for antibody manufacture. The expanding emphasis on immunology and immuno-oncology research, the rising acceptance of flow cytometry techniques in research activities and clinical trials, and the expanding technical advancements are the main factors propelling the growth of the global flow cytometry in the oncology and immunology market.

Major Players in the Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Cytec Biosciences, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Diasporic S.p.A (Luminex Corporation)

Enzi Beachem Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Merck Kagan

Millenia Biotic

Neo Genomics Laboratories, Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Sony Group Corporation

Thermos Fisher Scientific Inc

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The market share of flow cytometry in oncology and immunology would grow as more people developed diseases such as cancer and HIV. The market opportunity is projected to come from the demand for the technique in drug research, development, and diagnostics. Rapid technological improvements, an increase in chronic diseases requiring validation testing, and the requirement for accurate and delicate disease validation techniques are some of the primary reasons propelling the growth of the flow cytometry market.

Challenges:

The market is expected to grow, but problems like high instrument and reagent prices, a lack of awareness among potential end users, and a lack of technical know-how are projected to impede the flow cytometry in the oncology and immunology market growth.

Regional Trends:

The North American flow cytometry in the oncology and immunology market is expected to register a significant market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological developments, growing research initiatives, and the existence of simplified laws for IVD products are the factors boosting the flow cytometry market in these nations. The North American market is mature due to the extensive adoption of flow cytometry technology among large end users. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in flow cytometry in the oncology and immunology market. The market is projected that this business will continue to have considerable development potential due to the expanding variety of clinical settings where flow cytometry is being used.

Recent Developments:

• In Jan 2022, BD revealed that a study conducted in collaboration with the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) and featured as the cover story of the journal Science's January 21st issue profiles new BD advancements in flow cytometry that adds fluorescence imaging and image-based decisioning to sort individual cells at incredibly high speeds based on the visual details of each cell rather than just the type or quantity of present biomarkers.

• In June 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. unveiled its first product from the newly purchased ACEA Biosciences. The Agilent NovoCyte Advanteon Flow Cytometer is now one of the market's most sensitive cell analyzers. The NovoCyte Advanteon offers higher, increasingly sophisticated multi-colour flow cytometry assays with unrivalled sensitivity, resolution, detection speed, and fluorescence channel versatility.



Segmentation of Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market-

By Offering

• Products

o Instruments

o Reagents and Consumables

o Software

• Services

By Technology

• Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

• Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

By Type

• Immunology

• Oncology

o Hematological Malignancies

 Hematological Malignancies (by Type)

• Lymphoma

• Leukemia

• Myeloma

• Other Hematological Malignancies

 Hematological Malignancies (by Technology)

• Solid Tumor

o Solid Tumor (by Type)

 Breast Cancer

 Prostate Cancer

 Colorectal Cancer

 Lung Cancer

 Liver Cancer

 Ovarian Cancer

 Other Solid Tumors

o Solid Tumor (by Technology)

By Application

• Translational Research

• Clinical Research

o Screening and Diagnostics

o Monitoring and Treatment

By End User

• Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Reference Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

