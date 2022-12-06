Community Comes Together to Bring Toys to East L.A. Children

The Grinch and Santa joined the East L.A. Sheriff’s Department and Bridge Publications Director of Public Relations at the toy giveaway at the East L.A. Winter Wonderland December 3 at Bellevedier Park.

The Grinch and Santa joined the East L.A. Sheriff’s Department and Bridge Publications Director of Public Relations at the toy giveaway at the East L.A. Winter Wonderland December 3 at Bellevedier Park.

Preparing the presents to hand out to local children

Preparing the presents to hand out to local children

Bridge Publications was acknowledged by the Sheriff’s Department for its participation in the toy drive.

Bridge Publications was acknowledged by the Sheriff’s Department for its participation in the toy drive.

Bridge Publications joined East L.A. officials and community leaders in making the holiday special for local children.

EAST LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even though the temperature was in the 60s, there was snow on the ground at Belvedere Park in East Los Angeles Saturday, December 3, at Los Angeles County’s free “Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland.” The event was cohosted by First District Supervisor Hilda Solis.

From 4 to 8 p.m. children sledded down hills of real snow, jumped in the bouncy houses and played other games. Santa Claus and the Grinch made an appearance and carolers entertained those attending with Christmas favorites.

There were plenty of toys for the children, thanks to the community toy drive headed by the East L.A. Sheriff’s Department.

Staff of City of Commerce-based Bridge Publications, publisher of the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard, and their friends and families, took part in the toy drive along with City of Commerce Vice Mayor Hugo Argumedo, media and mailing company Valassis, and the Rotary Club of Montebello. And they helped hand the toys out to local children.

“Children are the future,” said Camila Gonzalez, Director of Public Relations for Bridge Publications. “It’s a magical time of the year but many local children cannot experience it fully. That’s why we reached out to Sergeant Ibarra from the East L.A. Sheriff’s Department to help make the Holidays brighter for local children.”

Through their combined efforts, the team collected 2,000 toys for the event.

It was a fun-filled afternoon for all concerned, not the least for those on the giving end of the evening, including a seven-year-old boy, inspired by the holiday spirit, who came up to the team, not to ask for toys but to distribute them to other children.

Director of Public Relations
Bridge Publications
+1 323 960 3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Community Comes Together to Bring Toys to East L.A. Children

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Human Rights, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Director of Public Relations
Bridge Publications
+1 323 960 3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Community Comes Together to Bring Toys to East L.A. Children
Church of Scientology Promotes Human Rights Education to Raise Awareness of Humanitarian Issues
Bringing the Truth About Drugs to a Neighborhood Known for Drug Trafficking
View All Stories From This Author