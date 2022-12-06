TinOne Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 7th
Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com
/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TinOne Resources Inc. (“TinOne” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: TORC, OTCQB: TORCF), based in Vancouver, focused on exploring and developing its tin assets in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia, today announced that Chris Donaldson, Executive Chairman of the Company, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 7th, 2022.
DATE: December 7, 2022
TIME: 12:30 PM EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3E1tR5k
Available for 1x1 meetings: December 8, 9 and 10th
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- Drilling flagship Great Pyramid project in Tasmania, Australia
- Recent outstanding drilling results
- Tin price up over 40% since early November
About TinOne
TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia. The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio while also evaluating additional tin opportunities. TinOne is an Inventa Capital company.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
CONTACTS:
Chris Donaldson
Executive Chairman
+1.604.813.3931
info@tinone.ca
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com