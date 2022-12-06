West Vault Mining invites you to a live Webcast at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 8th, 2022

West Vault Mining cordially invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on virtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Vault Mining TSX:WVM, OTCQX:WVMDF, based in Vancouver, focuses on creating shareholder value through safe late-stage development gold projects in Nevada, today announced that Sandy McVey, CEO & COO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 8th, 2022.



DATE: December 8, 2022

TIME: 1.30 p.m. Eastern Time, 4.30 p.m. Pacific Time

LINK: https://bit.ly/3E1tR5k



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Sandy McVey is available for 1x1 post-presentation meetings throughout December 2022.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Feb 2021 - Sale of precious metal stream to Sprott Royalty for US $6M provided a strong 5-year treasury

Feb 2022 - Waterton’s remaining rights to project expired – WVM has a 100% interest in the Hasbrouck Project

Apr 2022 - Share buy-back program initiated for up to 5% of issued shares



About West Vault Mining

The Company owns the Hasbrouck Gold Project, a construction-ready heap-leach project in Nevada. All key permits in place, and there are no known technical, environmental, economic, or social obstacles to advancing the project to construction and production.

The Company believes that at the right point in the cycle, WVM will go from being undervalued to fully-valued, and in our shareholders interests and will only build or sell Hasbrouck when fully-valued.

Hasbrouck is a simple project with robust economics (2016 PFS* Base-case):

43% after-tax IRR, at US $1,275/oz gold

US $120M after-tax Net Present Value (at a 5% discount rate), at US $1,275/oz gold

US $47M initial capital expenditure

74,000 gold equivalent ounces produced per year for 8 years

US $709 all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce (AISC**)



Compliance with NI 43-101 and Cautionary Statement on Mineral Resources and Reserves

* This information has been summarized from the Technical Report and Updated Preliminary Feasibility Study: Hasbrouck and Three Hills Gold-Silver Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada – MDA, September 14, 2016 – www.sedar.com – (the “Technical Report”) which was prepared by Tom Dyer, P.E. and Paul Tietz, C.P.G. of RESPEC Company LLC, formerly Mine Development Associates (“MDA”), and with contributions from Herb Osborne, SME, Metallurgical Eng., of H.C. Osborne & Associates, Ryan Baker, P.E. of NewFields Mining Design and Technical Services LLC, (civil and heap leach) and Carl Defilippi, SME of Kappes Cassiday & Associates (metallurgy and process design). Each aforementioned person is a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), is independent of WVM and has reviewed and approved the information in this presentation, as of the time that the Technical Report was produced and as relevant to the portion of the Technical Report for which they are responsible. RESPEC has reviewed and verified the data disclosed in this news release to be in conformity with generally accepted CIM “Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices” guidelines as of the time of the Technical Report and to be in accordance with NI 43-101. For readers to fully understand the information in this news release, they should read the Technical Report (available on www.SEDAR.com or at www.westvaultmining.com) in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, and exclusions that relate to the information set out in this presentation that qualify the technical information contained in the Technical Report. The Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon when taken out of the context of the full Technical Report. The technical information in this presentation is subject to the assumptions, qualifications, and exclusions contained in the Technical Report.

** “All-in Sustaining Costs” are not Performance Measures reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). These performance measures are included because these statistics are key performance measures that management uses to monitor performance. Management uses these statistics to assess how the Project ranks against its peer projects and to assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of the contemplated mining operations. These performance measures do not have a meaning within IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “forecast”, “believe”, “eliminating”, “means”, “would benefit”, and similar expressions, and those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's NCIB, the potential purchases of common shares for cancellation under the NCIB program, and the anticipated timing and the extent of such purchases under the NCIB program, the projected cost and economic performance of the Project based on the 2016 PFS, the Company’s ability to obtain any additional permits required to commence and complete construction and perform operations, the Company’s ability to obtain required funding on reasonable terms, and the potential identification, execution and realization of accretive opportunities. Although West Vault believes that such information as set out in this press release is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and estimates will prove correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

West Vault Mining

Sandy McVey

CEO

778 388 2464

smcvey@westvaultmining.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com