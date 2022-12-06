Vizsla Copper to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 8th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vizsla Copper Corp. (“Vizsla Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: VCU, OTCQB: VCUFF), based in Vancouver, focused on exploring its copper assets in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada, today announced that Craig Parry, Executive Chairman of the Company, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 8th, 2022.



DATE: December 8, 2022

TIME: 12:30 PM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3E1tR5k



Available for 1x1 meetings: December 9, 10 and 11

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Imminent closing of acquisition of Woodjam Copper-Gold Property in BC, Canada

Historical resource of ~1.7B tonnes of copper and ~1M oz gold

District scale land package including 64,000 ha with several untested targets



About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a mineral exploration and development company focused on its interests in three British Columbia copper projects; the Blueberry project, the Carruthers Pass project, and, following closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Woodjam Project. Vizsla Copper is an Inventa Capital company.

CONTACTS:

Chris Donaldson

CEO

+1.604.813.3931

info@vizslacopper.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com