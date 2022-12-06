Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,302 in the last 365 days.

Adage Technologies Acquires Doctus

Trusted Ecommerce Leaders Expand Offerings and Global Reach

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adage Technologies, Inc. [Adage] has acquired Doctus, S.A.S, [Doctus], a Colombian-based ecommerce, software, and web development firm, effective December 1, 2022.  

The Adage acquisition of Doctus will enable both companies to expand their offerings, particularly in the ecommerce space, where both companies have significant experience.  

“We are confident the acquisition will strengthen both organizations,” says Roy Chomko, President and CEO at Adage. “Our technical, cultural, and procedural alignments will enable Adage and Doctus to further our shared vision of using technology to advance our clients’ missions.” 

“Our company looks forward to joining the Adage team,” says Juan Carlos Aristizabal, CEO at Doctus. “The opportunity to bring our depth of experience in .NET development to North American clients is invigorating.” 

For more information on how the acquisition will affect current customers, please contact Sarah Bordson at hello@adagetech.com.  

About Adage Technologies, Inc.: Founded in 2001, Adage Technologies is an ecommerce web design and development firm headquartered in downtown Chicago. An Optimizely Gold and Umbraco Gold partner, Adage is consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois and routinely wins awards for client sites.  

About Doctus: A Colombian-based company, Doctus brings extensive .NET web application development experience with 70 employees and over 17 years in business. Doctus is known for its work creating B2B ecommerce solutions, augmenting the staff of North American companies, and providing excellence in customer service.


Sarah Bordson
Adage Technologies, Inc.
3128841200
hello@adagetech.com

You just read:

Adage Technologies Acquires Doctus

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.