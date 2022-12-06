Adage Technologies Acquires Doctus

Trusted Ecommerce Leaders Expand Offerings and Global Reach

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adage Technologies, Inc. [Adage] has acquired Doctus, S.A.S, [Doctus], a Colombian-based ecommerce, software, and web development firm, effective December 1, 2022.

The Adage acquisition of Doctus will enable both companies to expand their offerings, particularly in the ecommerce space, where both companies have significant experience.

“We are confident the acquisition will strengthen both organizations,” says Roy Chomko, President and CEO at Adage. “Our technical, cultural, and procedural alignments will enable Adage and Doctus to further our shared vision of using technology to advance our clients’ missions.”

“Our company looks forward to joining the Adage team,” says Juan Carlos Aristizabal, CEO at Doctus. “The opportunity to bring our depth of experience in .NET development to North American clients is invigorating.”

For more information on how the acquisition will affect current customers, please contact Sarah Bordson at hello@adagetech.com.

About Adage Technologies, Inc.: Founded in 2001, Adage Technologies is an ecommerce web design and development firm headquartered in downtown Chicago. An Optimizely Gold and Umbraco Gold partner, Adage is consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois and routinely wins awards for client sites.

About Doctus: A Colombian-based company, Doctus brings extensive .NET web application development experience with 70 employees and over 17 years in business. Doctus is known for its work creating B2B ecommerce solutions, augmenting the staff of North American companies, and providing excellence in customer service.

Sarah Bordson Adage Technologies, Inc. 3128841200 hello@adagetech.com