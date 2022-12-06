CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Launches Global Actionable Insights Advisory Service, Enabling Global Tech Executives to Obtain Expert, Peer-Driven Advice on Critical Business, Technology and Macro-Economic Issues

New peer-focused advisory services allow CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs and other business technology leaders to lead successfully in the C-suite and in the boardroom

HMG Strategy, the World's #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, has launched the HMG Global Actionable Insights Advisory Service, a unique, peer-driven research service that's custom designed to help CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs and other business technology leaders to connect with each other and stay abreast of the top business, technology, and cultural trends impacting businesses and industries.



The HMG Global Actionable Insights Advisory Service brings top business technology executives together regularly through roundtable discussions where they can dive into specific topics of interest such as cutting-edge vendor negotiation techniques as well as effective approaches for fostering innovation in a difficult economic climate. Members of the service will also receive custom research reports developed on the topics explored while also receiving access to in-depth executive profiles curated and developed by the HMG Research team.

“Technology executives continually tell us that they gain the most value by obtaining insights directly from their peers – not from analysts who are out-of-touch with the current challenges facing the C-suite and line-of-business leaders,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.

HMG Strategy’s Global Actionable Insights Advisory Service is part of the company’s Global Advisory Services. HMG Strategy also recently launched the HMG Genius Service, a unique peer-focused service in which CIOs and other technology executives in the HMG community can submit inquiries regarding a particular challenge they may be facing (e.g.; negotiating a global ERP licensing agreement or developing a data governance framework) and being matched with an expert in the HMG community who can offer expert advice.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are drawing strong accolades from industry practitioners. “HMG Strategy is the world’s most progressive thought leadership research think tank that enables me to brainstorm with the industry’s top minds on the top challenges and opportunities we face in business today – and tomorrow,” said Andrew Campbell, Global CIO at Terex Corp.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services includes the following services and enhancements:

The HMG Global Actionable Insights Advisory Service. This unique subscription-based offering provides corporate technology executives with timely and in-depth peer-driven research reports, executive profiles across a range of industries and roundtable discussions on the top macro-economic and cultural trends impacting enterprise businesses and C-suites today – and tomorrow.

The HMG Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA). Launched in 2010, HMG’s CELA Program is the industry’s leading peer-to-peer executive leadership community for technology executives to brainstorm together on critical business challenges and opportunities to accelerate their careers.

The HMG Genius Service. Subscribers to the HMG Genius Service can pose inquiries to experts in the HMG community – comprised of 400,000+ CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other business technology executives -- to help them to quickly solve pressing business, technology and sourcing challenges.

The HMG Leadership Development Academy is a five-month program offering practical advice and personal coaching for up-and-coming technology leaders on how to manage a P&L, sharpen their boardroom communication skills, drive innovation across lines-of-business, effectively manage tech debt and other vital skills needed by next-generation tech leaders.

Critical topics being explored under HMG’s Global Advisory Services include:

Reimagining the Business with Fresh Go-to-Market Strategies

Addressing Escalating Cyber Threats with the CEO and the Board

Innovative Strategies for Winning the Global War for Talent

Building a Resilient Global Supply Chain

Fostering Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to Drive Innovation

The Role of Technology Executives in Helping Companies Meet Their ESG Goals

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services, contact HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller at hunterm@hmgstrategy.com or Tom Hoffman, VP of Research, at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com.

