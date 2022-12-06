Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,364 in the last 365 days.

Potrero Medical to Present at Jefferies Virtual Private MedTech Summit

Joe Urban, Potrero's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at Jefferies Virtual Private MedTech Summit

/EIN News/ -- HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potrero Medical, innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, announced today that Joe Urban, Potrero's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at Jefferies Virtual Private MedTech Summit on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at 7 a.m. PST. 

About Potrero Medical

Potrero Medical, Inc. is a predictive health company transforming patient care by focusing on Precision Medicine through accurate fluid management and predictive analytics, providing actionable data insights that enable early detection of critical illnesses, including acute kidney injury (AKI). Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care and save health systems money with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com.

Contact Information:
Myria Crawford
VP Marketing
mcrawford@potreromed.com
888.635.7280

Jeff Mack
CFO
jmack@potreromed.com
888.635.7280

Related Images






Image 1: Joe Urban, CEO, Potrero Medical



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Joe Urban, CEO, Potrero Medical

Joe Urban, CEO, Potrero Medical

You just read:

Potrero Medical to Present at Jefferies Virtual Private MedTech Summit

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.