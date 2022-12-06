Variscite Simplifies AI/ML and Multimedia at the Edge with Python API for System on Modules

Variscite, a leading worldwide designer and manufacturer of System on Modules (SoMs), today announced the official launch of the Variscite Python API developer center. The Variscite Python API, also known as pyvar, simplifies the development of machine learning and multimedia applications for devices built on Variscite's i.MX8-based SoMs. With the API, building and programming embedded systems and smart/edge devices for AI/ML is faster and easier, even for beginners.

Variscite Python API eases the development process of embedded systems using cameras, sensors, displays, and user interfaces. It also provides an easy way to run and communicate with Cortex-M applications from the Cortex-A side, for fast processing at low power. The API's developer center provides ‘how to' guides, documentation and quick source code examples.

"Capture, recognition, and processing of image, audio, and video data are increasingly used in embedded edge devices for any kind of environment, from transportation to healthcare, robotics, and agriculture," said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite. "Our customers require additional AI/ML capabilities at the edge to run complex and advanced applications, and the Variscite python API enables faster and easier deployment with our i.MX8 SoMs."

Variscite offers a wide range of performance, power consumption, cost, and feature sets in its i.MX 8-based System on Modules. The company's portfolio includes two highly scalable modules with dedicated AI/ML capabilities and an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The DART-MX8M-PLUS and VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS run on a 1.8GHz Quad Cortex™-A53 NXP iMX8M Plus processor with 800MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor. Both SoMs are members of Variscite's Pin2Pin families that offer seamless scalability, extended lifetime, as well as reduced development time, cost, and risk.

For more information see https://python.variscite.com/index.html

ABOUT VARISCITE

Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module designer and manufacturer, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the broadest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options that cover an entire embedded product and application range; from entry-level to high-performance solutions. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company's ongoing online documentation and personal support as well as the generous longevity, the company's customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services starting from the earliest development stages throughout the end-product lifecycle.

