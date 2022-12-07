Yapree LLC Announces The Launch of Its New and Updated Online Yoga Directory YogChakra.com

Yoga directory is built for all Yoga enthusiasts. Studio owners can list their Studio. Visitors can explore Yoga studios in their area. Yoga can change the world for the better and YogChakra wants to be part of that change by helping you find the right studio! Opening a Yoga studio is the first step! After that explore ways to bring people to your space. That is where YogChakra can help. In fact that is the purpose behind this Yoga directory. Bringing people together for the purpose of practicing yoga! The benefits of yoga are endless, and YogChakra Yoga directory offers a wide range of resources to help you deepen your practice. Explore everything from Yoga Studios to wellness businesses and retreats!

Yapree LLC announces an updated Yoga directory YogChakra.com with more features, more Yoga studio listings, and more ways for Yoga businesses to grow!

We started our yoga directory because we believe in the power of yoga. It's important for us to make sure that everyone has access to this deeply transformative practice.” — Preeti Razdan

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Yogchakra team announces the release of its updated Yoga directory, YogChakra.com. The online Yoga directory has been updated to provide a more user-friendly experience for both Yoga studios, Yoga teachers as well as businesses interested in reaching the growing number of people who practice yoga.

The site is designed to be easy to use and navigate so that visitors can find what they're looking for quickly—whether it's a studio or a wellness business!

The new and improved Yoga studio directory website includes many useful features, more Yoga studios, and Yoga teachers, more ways for Yoga Studios to list their studio and business, a new updated blog, and many ways to promote business and get found by people. For Yoga studios, this means that studio owners can now create a detailed profile for their studio, which will be featured on the directory's page. The profile can include information like address and class schedule, as well as several photos of the studio or facility. The new directory site includes a map-based search tool, which allows people to find studios and classes based on their proximity to their location.

For teachers, this means they can create a profile that includes information about themselves and their teaching style. There is an option to keep their address private if teachers choose to do so.

For visitors, this means they can find a yoga studio or teacher in their area that aligns with their unique practice. Visitors can make their profile at no cost by providing their name and email address. This can easily be done by just clicking on the button on the home page. The directory also includes a review system that allows students and clients to leave feedback for both instructors' studios and wellness businesses.

Additionally, there are 3 ways Yoga studio owners can promote their business and reach more people. The Yoga directory now features three new listing plans: the Basic Plan, Silver Plan, and Gold Plan. The Basic Plan is free to all studio owners. It's a great option and available to all Yoga businesses. If they need more features and more exposure, the directory also offers Silver and Gold Plans—each of which is rich in features that will enable businesses to promote their business and bring in people to your classes and programs.

Furthermore, the online directory site now offers a very affordable advertising plan for Yoga studio owners and Yoga businesses. This is a great opportunity to promote your business on the internet, which is an essential part of marketing today.

The YogChakra team expresses their thought process behind designing the advertising plans: "We know that most Yoga studios rely on word of mouth for their growth and success. We also know that it's hard to find the time to reach out to new potential clients, especially when you're busy teaching classes and running the business side of things. That's why we've designed our advertising plans to be as affordable as possible so that you can get the most out of them without breaking the bank. Our pricing is all-inclusive—we don't charge extra fees or minimums, so you'll know exactly what you're paying for before you sign up. Just choose a package that fits your needs and budget, and we'll do the rest! Please visit our site to get a comprehensive look at the advertising plans"

Last but not least, businesses can submit guest blog posts related to Yoga and wellness through newly updated sites. These posts will be shared on the YogChakra website and their social media channels. All posts can include Dofollow links to their blog and website. This will not only give business owners a chance to share their expertise with others but also send visitors directly to their sites. As a result, their website will get more visitors and have a better ranking on search engines.

The founder Preeti Razdan added: "It gives us much joy to see that what started as a local directory of Yoga studios has grown into a comprehensive wellness directory of wellness-related businesses, including massage therapists, nutritionists, chiropractors, acupuncturists, and more. In addition to Yoga businesses, we now have an extensive directory of holistic businesses that share our commitment to mind-body-spirit wellness – so you can easily find what you need right here on our site. We hope that our Yoga directory and Yoga blog will help people who are interested in learning more about Yoga and wellness but don’t know where to begin. We encourage Yoga studio owners, teachers, and practitioners to join our yoga studio directory and become part of a growing Yoga community! With comprehensive listings featuring thousands of Yoga studios along with a wealth of articles on health & wellness topics ranging from beginner tips to how to eat well; our one-stop shop has everything you need (and want!) when it comes time to hit the mat.”

Click here to visit the website https://www.yogchakra.com/