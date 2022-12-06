National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Services Committee Expands Corporate and SD/VOB Engagement
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
NVBDC Services Committee successfully educates and trains growing number of Corporations and Certified SD/VOBs
We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran-Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council’s Services Committee increased member training programs while rosters of both Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) and corporate members expanded in 2022. The Services Committee looks forward to supporting NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs with more opportunities, greater access to resources and additional training in 2023. This includes an ongoing effort to enhance outreach to Corporate America to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
— Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
The Services Committees mission is to support the strategic goals of NVBDC by providing educational resources to SD/VOBs and the ability to access, engage and interact with an audience of certified SD/VOBs for NVBDC Corporate Members.
NVBDC certified SD/VOBs are invited to participate in Veteran Connect, attend/participate in “Welcome Aboard” webinars, “JumpStart” webinars, Veterans Input Committee, and on-line training programs. NVBDC provides SD/VOBs with access to state, federal agencies, major corporations and Billion Dollar Roundtable members.
Corporate Members receive Access to NVBDC database of rigorously vetted and certified SD/VOBs. Corporate members participate in NVBDC Services Committees to provide training and development opportunities, present “How to Do Business With Us” “JumpStart” webinars and are given the opportunity to host virtual focused Tier I and/or Tier II events. Recent “JumpStart” webinars were hosted by Stellantis and LEAR Corporation. Corporate Members can register to present at an upcoming NVBDC “JumpStart” webinar. It’s easy and opportunities are limited. Contact John Taylor, Chairman Services Committee, jtaylor@nvbdc.org.
To learn more about NVBDC Services Committee programs visit nvbdc.org/nvbdc-services
Corporate America spent over $2 Billion with NVBDC certified SD/VOBs in 2022
NVBDC is the original third-party Veteran Certification program in America and is organized as a 501c3 not for profit foundation. NVBDC is funded through various combinations of grants from private foundations, government agencies, corporate contributions and the Veteran Businesses seeking certification. The Council's principal missions are to act as the certification body for Veteran-Owned Businesses and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses to ensure that credible documentation exists of a business' Veteran status, ownership and control. NVBDC will promote business opportunities for Veteran-Owned Businesses and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses within commercial and government markets; to support the interests of all Veteran-Owned Businesses; to facilitate interaction between Veteran-Owned Businesses, government, and all other businesses in support of protected class initiatives for Veterans. In addition NVBDC provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and information between its members, government agencies and industry through networking conferences and visits to government and industry facilities. The SBA and the Center for Veteran Enterprise (CVE) does not verify MEDIUM or LARGE companies, thereby denying them a formal Veteran Business recognition. This prevents some of the most successful Veteran and Disabled Veteran-Owned businesses from being certified by the Government. NVBDC will certify all Veteran Businesses.
To learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting NVBDC directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and RallyPoint
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here