EGA Products Inc. Expands Product Range with CAL-OSHA Rolling Ladders

Offering an Expansive Range of OSHA Rolling Ladders Including Round Tube, Square Tube, Safety Incline, Stock Picking, Rolling Work Platforms, and More

/EIN News/ -- Brookfield, WI, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EGA Products, Inc. is pleased to announce that they have expanded their range of OSHA rolling ladders and are now offering CAL-OSHA rolling ladders. All of these ladders meet OSHA requirements. The various types of rolling ladders by EGA Products are round tube, square tube, safety incline, rear-exit mechanics/ maintenance, office, semi-trailer access rolling ladder, stock picking, folding, and rolling work platforms. All the rolling ladders come with a weight capacity of 450 lbs. EGA’s rolling ladders are stronger alternatives to the cheap traditional ladders in the marketplace.



EGA Products, Inc.

EGA’s round tube ladders are built to last longer and suit various work conditions and challenges common in shop floors, stockrooms, maintenance applications, and so on. The ladders can be moved easily wherever the workers need them and can also be locked securely in one place. All the rolling ladders are manufactured here in the USA, each meeting the OSHA requirements and some meeting CAL-OSHA requirements. Quality, durability, and the highest standard in safety steps are always the prerequisites at the EGA factory.

OSHA Rolling Ladders boasts features such as a 9.5” top step with perforated EZY tread, serrated grip strut, or vinyl rubber tread. These ladders are available in 16”, 24”, and 30” step widths and one to twelve-step models. The trademark EZY-Lock® System is available on select models. This features plants the ladder legs firmly on the floor when a person is climbing and pressure is applied to the bottom step. The KD models are shipped unassembled to save on shipping while the SU models are assembled. The industrial TG4838H is backed by an extensive abuse-resistant structure than its counterparts and a rear-exit chain for loading and unloading semi trailers. Perfect for stock rooms, maintenance applications, shop floors, warehouses, etc. EGA industrial rolling ladders are available for every industry.

EGA Products also offers custom design and custom fabricated products for industrial, commercial, and military applications. The advanced manufacturing capabilities at EGA ensure that the custom fabricated systems are tolerant to various challenges unique to every application. The design engineers here provide systems that can be fully integrated into the manufacturing, construction, and shipping processes. All the EGA Products’ systems encourage operational efficiencies with their custom ergonomic designs and precise engineering to accommodate robotics and other technological innovations.

To learn more visit https://www.egaproducts.com/products/rolling-ladders/

About EGA Products

EGA Products, Inc. specializes in material handling and storage equipment. The company has been manufacturing its product range in the USA for over 40 years. They specialize in off-the-shelf as well as custom components. EGA Products is the one-stop-shop for people-access, material handling, and equipment storage systems. The factory boasts advanced design and manufacturing processes to improve the resilience, strength, and stability of the products.

###

Contact

EGA Products, Inc.

Address: Brookfield, WI

Phone: 800-937-3427

Email: Info@egaproducts.com

Website: https://www.egaproducts.com/





newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

