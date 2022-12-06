The stellar growth observed in the rapid diagnostic kits market is primarily due to the rising prevalence of diabetes globally, the increasing prevalence of COVID-19, the increasing incidence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection, the increased regulatory approval of rapid diagnostics kits in the market, and the increase in demand for point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests are some of the factors propelling the market for rapid diagnostic kits during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market to Show Growth at an Exiguous CAGR of 3.55% During the Study Period (2019–2027) | DelveInsight

The stellar growth observed in the rapid diagnostic kits market is primarily due to the rising prevalence of diabetes globally, the increasing prevalence of COVID-19, the increasing incidence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection, the increased regulatory approval of rapid diagnostics kits in the market, and the increase in demand for point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests are some of the factors propelling the market for rapid diagnostic kits during the forecast period.

DelveInsight’s Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading rapid diagnostic kits companies’ market shares, challenges, rapid diagnostic kits market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key rapid diagnostic kits companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global rapid diagnostic kits market during the forecast period.

Notable rapid diagnostic kits companies such as Advin Health Care, ACON Laboratories Inc, Abbott, Artron Laboratories Inc, Alfa Scientific Designs Inc, BD, BTNX Inc, bioMérieux SA, Cardinal Health, Lab-Care Diagnostics (India) Pvt. Ltd., Creative Diagnostics, Meridian Bioscience Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Trinity Biotech, WERFEN, Elabscience Biotechnology Inc, Innova Medical Group Inc, CTK Biotech Inc, Atlas Medical GmbH, Wondfo , and several others are currently operating in the rapid diagnostic kits market.

, and several others are currently operating in the rapid diagnostic kits market. On August 18, 2022, SD Biosensor Inc. , South Korea's leading in-vitro diagnostics company, signed an agreement with the Japanese government to supply its COVID-19 self-test kits and other devices that simultaneously diagnose COVID-19 and influenza.

, South Korea's leading in-vitro diagnostics company, signed an agreement with the Japanese government to supply its COVID-19 self-test kits and other devices that simultaneously diagnose COVID-19 and influenza. On August 02, 2022, LordsMed , the pharmaceutical division of Lords Mark Industries, formed an exclusive partnership with Singapore-based diagnostics kit manufacturer Sensing Self to bring the world’s first COVID-19 saliva-based rapid antigen test kit to India.

, the pharmaceutical division of Lords Mark Industries, formed an exclusive partnership with Singapore-based diagnostics kit manufacturer Sensing Self to bring the world’s first COVID-19 saliva-based rapid antigen test kit to India. In February 2022, Kenya's Ministry of Health launched malaria and COVID-19 PCR diagnostic kits in a bid to increase the timely detection and treatment of both infections.

launched malaria and COVID-19 PCR diagnostic kits in a bid to increase the timely detection and treatment of both infections. In June 2021, MyLab Discovery Solutions announced the commercial launch of their COVID-19 self-test kit, CoviSelf, in India after getting approval from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). It can detect the virus within 15 minutes. It is the first test kit for Covid-19 that can be self-administered by citizens at home.

announced the commercial launch of their COVID-19 self-test kit, CoviSelf, in India after getting approval from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). It can detect the virus within 15 minutes. It is the first test kit for Covid-19 that can be self-administered by citizens at home. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the rapid diagnostic kits market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the rapid diagnostic kits market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Report

Rapid Diagnostic Kits Overview

Rapid Diagnostic Kits are designated for rapidly delivering diagnostic results so that quick and accurate information can be provided to the patient regarding the disease diagnosis and treatment by the physician. Rapid diagnostic kits assist in the easy detection of different diseases such as COVID-19, HIV, and others without the risk of disease spread.





Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Insights

The global rapid diagnostic kits market is studied geographically in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America currently leads the global rapid diagnostic kits market in terms of revenue share and is expected to maintain this position throughout the study period. This dominance is due to the region’s increasing HIV infection rate.

Furthermore, as pregnancy and birth rates have increased in the United States, regulatory approval of pregnancy diagnostics kits has increased, accelerating the rapid diagnostics kits market. Thus, an increase in the targeted patient population and various business activities among key companies to strengthen their product portfolio is expected to boost the region’s rapid diagnostic kits market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the rapid diagnostic kits market, get a snapshot of the Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Outlook

Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Dynamics

The global rapid diagnostic kits market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide, the rising prevalence of COVID-19, the rising incidence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, and the increased regulatory approval of rapid diagnostics kits in the market, among other factors.

However, the low sensitivity and accuracy of rapid diagnostic kits and stringent regulatory approval policies likely stymie the rapid diagnostic kits market growth.

Additionally, the unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of the rapid diagnostic kits market. This is because, as the number of COVID-19 cases increased, the demand for rapid diagnostic kits for accurate COVID-19 diagnosis resulted in growth in the rapid diagnostic kits market. Furthermore, during the pandemic situation, demand for at-home self-testing kits, such as those used for glucose monitoring and others, increased due to restricted movement of people outside of homes due to lockdown impositions and fear of disease spread, among other factors. Furthermore, the rapid diagnostics kits market is expected to expand due to factors such as lockdown relaxations and the restart of supply chains, logistics, and manufacturing units, among others.

Get a sneak peek at the rapid diagnostic kits market dynamics @Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market CAGR 3.55% Projected Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Size by 2027 USD 17.38 Billion Key Rapid Diagnostic Kits Companies Advin Health Care, ACON Laboratories Inc, Abbott, Artron Laboratories Inc, Alfa Scientific Designs Inc, BD, BTNX Inc, bioMérieux SA, Cardinal Health, Lab-Care Diagnostics (India) Pvt. Ltd., Creative Diagnostics, Meridian Bioscience Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Trinity Biotech, WERFEN, Elabscience Biotechnology Inc, Innova Medical Group Inc, CTK Biotech Inc, Atlas Medical GmbH, Wondfo, among others

Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Assessment

Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Technology: Lateral Flow Tests, Immunoassay, Agglutination, and Solid Phase Market Segmentation By Application: Infectious Diseases, Fertility Tests, Glucose Monitoring, Cholestrol Monitoring and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, and Diagnostic Centers Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the rapid diagnostic kits market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Rapid Diagnostic Kits Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market 7 Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the rapid diagnostic kits market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Trends

Related Reports

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 (HIV-1) Market

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 (HIV-1) Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key in human immunodeficiency virus type-1 (HIV-1) companies, including Merck, ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Laboratories Limited, among others.

Diabetes Market

Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key diabetes companies, including TikoMed, Avotres, REMD Biotherapeutics, Novo Nordisk, among others.

Clinical Diagnostics Market

Clinical Diagnostics Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key in clinical diagnostics companies, including Abbott, BD, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Hologic, Inc., Qiagen NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key in vitro diagnostics companies, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, FUJIFILM Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, BD, Seegene Inc, among others.

Cancer Diagnostics Market

Cancer Diagnostics Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cancer diagnostics companies, including Pillar Biosciences, Inc., Hologic Inc., CD Genomics, Natera, Inc., Agendia Inc., Biodesix Inc., INOVIQ Ltd., among others.

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics companies, including Myriad Genetics Inc, Exact Sciences Corporation, Biocartis, Sysmex Corporation, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Type 2 Diabetes Treatment and Management

Evolution in Diabetes Management

Diabetes Management and Care

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

Clinical Diagnostics Market

Top Liquid Biopsy Companies Impacting Cancer Diagnostics Market

Upcoming Oncological Drugs

Rare Cancer Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Business Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices